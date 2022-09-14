Read full article on original website
David Beckham and Susanna Reid were among the celebrities to have visited the Queen lying-in-state. The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.A number of celebrities joined the queue to pay their respects to the late royal and see her coffin prior to it being transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11am on Monday (19 September).Tilda Swinton was spotted among the thousands of people to see...
Final mourners have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall after the queue closed on Sunday, 18 September.Hundreds of thousands of people, including celebrities such as David Beckham, Tilda Swinton and Sharon Osbourne, have filed past the coffin in the cavernous medieval hall, since the lying in state opened to members of the public last Wednesday evening.The process has seen a huge queue of people lining the river Thames, at times stretching down to Bermondsey.Officials paused queueing for six hours on Friday as it reached capacity.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘A real privilege’: Final mourners pay their respects as Queen’s lying-in-state closes – live updatesFull Order of Service for Queen’s funeral at Westminster AbbeyVoices: We are witnessing a turning point in history
