Read full article on original website
Related
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
‘He collapsed right in front of me - how guard fainted as I paid my respects to the Queen’
After eight long hours standing in a queue that stretched miles across central London, I finally got to see the Queen lying in state - but it didn’t quite go according to plan. It had just reached midnight when we made it to the airport security-style tent outside Westminster Hall on Wednesday night. We had already switched our phones off and emptied our bags of all food, drinks and liquids. One of those walking with me had his vape taken away, while I quickly spritzed the last drops of a forgotten perfume I had lying at the bottom...
Which celebrities will attend the Queen’s funeral? From Sandra Oh to David Attenborough
Guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.The event will see members of the British royal family as well as foreign royals, politicians, world leaders, key workers, and volunteers saying their final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.It is thought that a number of high-profile celebrities will also be in attendance, due to their close relationships with the royal family or as invited guests of the dignitaries arriving in London over the next two days.Sir David Attenborough, who had a friendship with the late Queen for decades and was knighted by her in...
Mourners begin arriving at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral
Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral, with members of the royal family and world leaders among 2,000 people expected at the ceremony.Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.All public viewing areas for the funeral procession in the capital were full by just after 9am.Overnight, the final members of the public queued to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall before her coffin is moved to the nearby...
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend Queen’s State Funeral, order of service confirms
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the State Funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed. The order of service for Monday’s elaborate ceremony shows that George, nine, and his seven-year-old sister, Charlotte, will gather alongside 2,000 others in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life and reign of the late British monarch, who died last Thursday aged 96.However, Prince Louis, 4, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, will not attend. There had been questions over whether the children would take part in the ceremony, due to their young age. The brother and...
‘Mixed emotions’ for Birthday Honours recipients at Queen’s funeral
Members of the public invited to say goodbye to the Queen have spoken of a day of “mixed emotions”, after some of those named in the monarch’s Birthday Honours List in June were offered the chance to attend her funeral.Father-of-two Pranav Bhanot, from Chigwell in Essex, was honoured for his work supporting people throughout the pandemic, helping to deliver 1,200 free meals.Speaking as he made his way into Westminster Abbey, he told the PA news agency he was “very grateful” to have been invited.“It’s going to mean a lot to just be there,” he said.The key workers and volunteers will...
Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours
Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent from...
World leaders arrive at Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles III
World leaders and politicians attended a reception at the invitation of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, 18 September, on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.Among high-profile attendees were US president Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, first lady Brigitte Macron, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.The leaders will be among those attending the state funeral on Monday, 19 September.Sign up to our newsletters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What was King Charles’s relationship with Prince Philip like?
King Charles III became the first in line to the throne when he turned three years old.His father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, took it upon himself to groom his son to become the next British monarch. There has been much rumour and speculation surrounding Charles’s relationship with his father, much of which was tackled in Netflix’s hit series The Crown. Following the King’s accession to the throne, here’s what we know (or what’s been reported) about his relationship with Prince Philip, who died on Saturday 10 April 2021.What was their relationship like in the early days?In...
Food & Wine
British Supermarket Chain Turns Down its Checkout Beeps Out of Respect for the Queen
The r/BritishProblems subreddit is a delightful collection of some of the most minor inconveniences that the English have to endure, including the frustration that grocers may be allowed to use imperial measurements instead of the metric system; the irritation that no one checked their train tickets on a trip to London; and the annoyance of how expensive a meal at Five Guys can be. (OK, that particular complaint isn't limited to the United Kingdom.)
Comments / 0