Suburban Philly Man Wanted For Attempted Homicide: Police

Stanley Wilson Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department

Police in Bucks County are on the hunt for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges.

Stanley Wilson, 68, assaulted and stabbed a man he knew on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Wawa store located at 2250 Lincoln Highway, Bensalem police said. He fled the scene.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and instead call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information on Wilson is also asked to submit an anonymous tip on Crimewatch or contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.

