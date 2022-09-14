UNION GAP — Two empty buildings near the main Valley Mall entrance on Main Street in Union Gap are expected to house new restaurants within the next year. Fuji, a restaurant owned and operated by the owner of Yakima’s Kyoto Sushi and Steakhouse, will open by the end of the year in the former Old Country Buffet building, said Linda DiLembo, general manager of Valley Mall. National chain Chuck E. Cheese plans to build on the former Bank of America site sometime in 2023.

UNION GAP, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO