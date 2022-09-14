Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Family members of missing 4-year-old still searching, seeking volunteers
The family of Lucian Munguia is still searching for the 4-year-old boy who went missing Sept. 10 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. On Sunday, several family members set up a booth at the farmers market on South Third Street to spread the word and pass out flyers. Searchers are still operating out of Sarg Hubbard Park and family members are looking for volunteers to help in the search.
Yakima Herald Republic
Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside
Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
Yakima Herald Republic
New Chipotle restaurant opens in Yakima
Chipotle, a nationwide Mexican food chain, has returned to Yakima as its new store at 2416 W. Nob Hill Blvd. opened Friday. The restaurant is open 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and will feature the “Chipotlane” drive-thru, a lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders, the company announced in a news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide
Yakima police have released two suspects in the shooting death of a man Thursday outside a South Third Street bar. YPD Lt. Chad Janis said evidence gathered so far in the case suggested the shooting was an act of self-defense, but police are continuing to investigate. Janis said police are...
Yakima Herald Republic
Chuck E. Cheese, Asian fusion restaurant planned near Valley Mall
UNION GAP — Two empty buildings near the main Valley Mall entrance on Main Street in Union Gap are expected to house new restaurants within the next year. Fuji, a restaurant owned and operated by the owner of Yakima’s Kyoto Sushi and Steakhouse, will open by the end of the year in the former Old Country Buffet building, said Linda DiLembo, general manager of Valley Mall. National chain Chuck E. Cheese plans to build on the former Bank of America site sometime in 2023.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima coalition looks at link between intimate partner violence and traumatic brain injury
Most women affected by intimate partner violence sustain a related brain injury. This grim observation is one supported by the research of Dr. Eve Valera, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School who has been working in the field of domestic violence for nearly 25 years. Valera presented...
Yakima Herald Republic
Farmworkers march to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, announce vote for unionization
About 150 farmworkers and community members clad in red and waving flags marched almost two miles Saturday from South Hill Park in Sunnyside to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, where they rallied outside Ostrom’s office for the second time in a few months. While marching they demanded justice in the workplace,...
