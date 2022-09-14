ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
Missoula's new canine commissioner ready to sniff out solutions

Gidge the three-legged Border Collie is out to prove he can do anything a four-footed pet can do — even serve as a county commissioner. Gidge recently won a countywide contest to serve as the fourth and furriest member of the Board of County Commissioners. The competition between approximately 60 submissions came down to the wire between Gidge and his closest challenger, a frog named Jeremiah.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Two grizzly bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in the upper Blackfoot

OVANDO – Wildlife officials euthanized two grizzly bears this week that were responsible for at least 10 conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists reported that the conflicts began in mid-July in the Ovando and Woodworth areas where the bears broke into three grain sheds. FWP worked with the property owners to install an electric fence at all sites to prevent more issues.
MONTANA STATE

