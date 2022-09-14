Read full article on original website
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Bear reported on University of Montana campus near University Center, tennis courts
MISSOULA, Mont. - There was a report of a bear on the University of Montana campus in the area of the University Center and the tennis courts Friday around 2 a.m. UM said in it emergency alert notification system officers responded to the area. People should remain bear aware.
Missoula's new canine commissioner ready to sniff out solutions
Gidge the three-legged Border Collie is out to prove he can do anything a four-footed pet can do — even serve as a county commissioner. Gidge recently won a countywide contest to serve as the fourth and furriest member of the Board of County Commissioners. The competition between approximately 60 submissions came down to the wire between Gidge and his closest challenger, a frog named Jeremiah.
Two grizzly bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
OVANDO – Wildlife officials euthanized two grizzly bears this week that were responsible for at least 10 conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists reported that the conflicts began in mid-July in the Ovando and Woodworth areas where the bears broke into three grain sheds. FWP worked with the property owners to install an electric fence at all sites to prevent more issues.
