UN-SILENCED Art Exhibition and Art Panel Celebrates the Black Woman’s Artistic Voice in Liberty City

Miami Killian High School running back Bobby Washington carries the ball during a 3-0 loss to Miami Carol City in the Class 6A semifinals in front of approximately 20,000 fans at the Orange Bowl. Washington, who is Miami-Dade County’s all time career leading rusher, gained 153 yards in his final high school game. However, he ran into a savage Carol City Chiefs defense led by linebacker Willie Williams, safety Kenny Phillips and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois that forced Washington into two costly fumbles. Carol City kicker Ramone Russell supplied the game’s only points with a 29 yard field goal. The Chiefs went on to capture the Class 6A state title defeating Orlando’s Edgewater High School 13-0 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Photo from the Miami Herald.

