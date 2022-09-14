ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising: September 14, 2022

By Kbrickhouse
National Abortion BAN? Sen. Graham Proposes FEDERAL Bill W/ 15 Week Cutoff, Rape & Incest Exceptions

Briahna Joy Gray: Did Biden RIG Student Debt Forgiveness To Fail?

Credit Card Companies To TRACK Gun Sales, Hawley BLASTS Corporate ‘Threat’: Bri & Robby DEBATE

Panel DEBATES: San Fran Open Air Drug Laws RUINING The City?

AOC: Americans are too MISOGYNISTIC to elect me president

Supply chain CATASTROPHE looms as rail workers near STRIKE: Robby & Briahna React

King Charles WON’T PAY TAXES on $750M inherited fortune, Queen’s funeral to cost taxpayers $9M

Disney TOO WOKE? Online BACKLASH to Black Little Mermaid ignites petty culture fight: Bri & Robby

Pro-Trump candidates PREVAIL during NH primaries, but can they win the general?: Bri & Robby Discuss

