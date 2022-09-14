55% of workers say their pay isn't keeping up with inflation. What experts recommend doing if you feel underpaid

There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO