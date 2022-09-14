55% of workers say their pay isn't keeping up with inflation. What experts recommend doing if you feel underpaid

Read full article on original website
Here’s why Hispanic workers could face an outsized hit in a U.S. recession
Hispanic workers will likely be disproportionately affected in a recession, Wells Fargo said in a report. The firm is projecting a mild recession to occur in 2023. Job composition and age are contributing factors. Turbulent times may be ahead for Hispanic workers, a new report from Wells Fargo found. The...
You should still apply for student loan forgiveness despite state taxes—here's why
The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan lifted a weight off of many Americans' shoulders, with some borrowers eligible to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven. However, many people are on the fence about applying due to their state's decision to consider the money saved from student...
Home Depot’s customers have been resilient despite economic headwinds, CEO says
Home Depot's business has remained strong even as turbulent economic conditions pinch consumers' wallets, CEO Ted Decker told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday. His comments were in response to Cramer questioning him about whether he has seen the same signs of recession that FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam warned of on Thursday's "Mad Money."
Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern
There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
Op-ed: Tune out the forecasters. Here’s how investors should approach this bear market
Economists, Wall Street analysts, hedge fund managers and public prognosticators have been all over the map lately in trying to divine the ways of Wall Street. Some have suggested the market has already bottomed and the bear market is over. related investing news. Others are calling for another 20% decline...
Fed meeting ahead will decide whether stocks can stabilize or fall back to bear market lows
A traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it.
As Social Security disability application wait times hit record high, experts say it's a sign the agency needs more funding
Social Security's services have not been able to keep up as the agency's funding falls short of what it needs. This week, experts have ramped up calls for increased funding for the government agency to help alleviate long waits for disability decisions and phone service, among other delays. Congress' upcoming...
Personal loans can be used for a wide variety of expenses — here are the things you may not know about them
Personal loans are installment loans that have fixed monthly payments. While they typically require you to have a good credit score to qualify, they can be a great choice for consumers who require some flexibility when it comes to how they spend their money. Personal loans also tend to have...
Cramer’s week ahead: FedEx’s warning shows the Fed is further along in fighting inflation than expected
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that FedEx's warning of worsening economic conditions suggests the Federal Reserve is doing better in its inflation effort than expected — meaning the central bank could take a step back after its meeting next week. "If Fed chief Jay Powell watched our interview...
S&P 500 futures inch lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's September meeting this week
S&P 500 futures were slightly lower on Sunday evening after the major averages posted their worst week since June and ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting this week. Futures tied to the broad market index were down 0.24% in premarket trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 0.16% lower, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.47%.
