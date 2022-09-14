Read full article on original website
CNBC
Putin admits China has 'concerns' over Ukraine invasion; Russia's Wagner Group recruiting convicts
Signs of tension have emerged between allies Russia and China, as Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's "questions and concerns" about Russian operations in Ukraine during the leaders' first in-person meeting since the war began on Feb. 24. There are reports of mass graves outside the cities recently recaptured...
CNBC
These 7 states have the worst air pollution in the U.S.
Air pollution takes a toll on your lungs and can be bad for your brain, increasing psychological stress and cognitive decline in adults. A 2019 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences study even found that the annual toll of Americans who have died from air pollution — some 100,000 — is almost equal to the number of people in the U.S. killed in car crashes every year.
Biden, again, says U.S. would help Taiwan if China attacks
In an interview with the CBS news show 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, President Biden says White House policy remains unchanged.
CNBC
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue. Asked in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview whether U.S. forces would defend the self-ruled island claimed by...
CNBC
The 10 cities with the highest inflation rates in the U.S.
Sun Belt cities, located in Southeast and Southwest regions of the U.S., had some of the greatest inflows of new residents during the pandemic. But now, they have some of the worst inflation in the country, a new study finds. With the rate of inflation an eye-watering 8.3% as of...
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
CNBC
The U.S. looks to rival Europe and Asia with massive floating offshore wind plan
Floating offshore wind turbines are different to bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines, which are rooted to the seabed. One advantage of floating turbines is that they can be installed in far deeper waters compared to bottom-fixed ones. In recent years, a number of big companies have made plays in the emerging...
CNBC
'No limits' relationship between China and Russia has limitations, professor says
China holds the "dominant position" in its relationship with Russia, and President Xi Jinping is no longer prepared for Moscow to "act as it pleases," according to one political analyst. "It's an unequal partnership, and China is in the dominant position in the relationship," said Matthew Sussex, an associate professor...
CNBC
California lawmakers call on Congress to pass bill to shore up Social Security
California lawmakers recently approved a joint resolution asking Congress to pass a Social Security expansion proposal. The bill, called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, would require those with incomes of more than $400,000 to pay more taxes toward the program. Such a change may help prevent a funding shortfall...
CNBC
'I accept being ordinary': China's youth are turning their backs on hustle culture
Crystal Guo says she typically works for about six months to a year before quitting. It's what the 30-year-old describes as her new lifestyle of "intermittent working and persistent lying flat." Young people in China are growing disillusioned and frustrated with work and life, and some are now turning their...
CNBC
Tesla aims to cut wildfire smoke exposure for Nevada Gigafactory workers, memo explains
A massive wildfire has chewed through tens of thousands of acres in California with smoke billowing into nearby towns, including Sparks, Nevada home of Tesla's battery factory. Tesla has worked to limit employees' exposure to the very unhealthy air, but has stopped shy of furloughing workers. Cooler weather expected over...
CNBC
As Social Security disability application wait times hit record high, experts say it's a sign the agency needs more funding
Social Security's services have not been able to keep up as the agency's funding falls short of what it needs. This week, experts have ramped up calls for increased funding for the government agency to help alleviate long waits for disability decisions and phone service, among other delays. Congress' upcoming...
CNBC
China raises holdings of Treasurys for first time in 8 months
China's stash of Treasurys rose to $970 billion in July, from $967.8 billion in June, which was the lowest since May 2010 when it had $843.7 billion. Overall, foreign holdings of Treasurys rose to $7.501 trillion in July, from 7.430 trillion in June. The inflows generally tracked price action in...
