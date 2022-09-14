Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Travis County deputy shoots suspect in Elgin
A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after shooting a suspect in Elgin Saturday evening. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. ALSO | AFD says fires at Crow Bar on South Congress, vacant auto repair shop determined arson. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s...
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
Texas Rangers investigating Elgin shooting involving retired DPS trooper
The shooting happened on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin.
Missing Austin woman found safe, APD says
A missing Austin woman, who was at the center of a Silver Alert Friday, has been found safe.
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
Man critically hurt in downtown Austin hit-and-run
Austin Police said a man was hit by a vehicle on East Seventh and Red River Streets just before 2 a.m. Friday. APD said the vehicle drove off.
Kaitlin Armstrong lawyer says murder suspect will be acquitted if case goes to trial
An attorney representing Kaitlin Armstrong, an Austin woman accused of killing a young cyclist in May before fleeing to Costa Rica, says the murder suspect will be acquitted if her case goes to trial. "I expect this: the government's own evidence will acquit Kaitlin Armstrong. They just haven't looked at...
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
APD: Woman dies after being shot at northeast Austin apartment
The Austin Police Department is considering a woman's death as suspicious after she was shot at a northeast Austin apartment and later died Thursday morning.
fox40jackson.com
Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over ‘unfathomable’ 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash
Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer’s Association president Dennis Farris joined “Fox & Friends First” Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
Child Died, 3 Others Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Travis County (Travis County, TX)
Austin police and ATCEMS responded to a rollover crash in East Travis County that claimed a child’s life and injured three others. The crash happened at the intersection of [..]
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
Austin woman attacked and robbed as 'jugging' turns violent, police seek suspects
Two suspects followed a woman home after she withdrew money from a bank last Friday afternoon in Austin, Texas, then violently attacked her on her front porch and stole her purse full of cash, the Austin Police Department said. It's the latest example of "jugging" in the capital of Texas,...
Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ at South Congress bar
Crews arrived at Crow Bar around 4:30 a.m. and found an exterior deck completely involved in the fire, according to AFD.
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
'This world is wicked': Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
