Austin, TX

Travis County deputy shoots suspect in Elgin

A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after shooting a suspect in Elgin Saturday evening. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. ALSO | AFD says fires at Crow Bar on South Congress, vacant auto repair shop determined arson. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s...
ELGIN, TX
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
AUSTIN, TX
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over ‘unfathomable’ 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash

Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer’s Association president Dennis Farris joined “Fox & Friends First” Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
AUSTIN, TX
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
AUSTIN, TX
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
AUSTIN, TX
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX

