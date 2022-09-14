Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales. The six stores closing in Illinois include Joliet, Carbondale, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, and Bourbonnais. No timetable released as to when the Joliet store will fully close, until then sale signs read 15 to 30% off merchandise.
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 Seeing Delays through Joliet
Today marks the second Friday of construction on I-80. It’s a single lane through Joliet going westbound. Traffic already back up westbound I-80 from Cherry Hill Road and expected to get worse as the morning progresses. Use an alternate route. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge...
wjol.com
Joliet District 86 Board of School Inspectors Approve New Employee Contract
The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors approved a new three-year contract September 15, 2022 with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 – Local 949, Engineers, Maintenance, Custodians, Truck Drivers and Grounds Personnel. The three-year wage settlement provides employees with...
Comments / 0