Read full article on original website
Related
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area residents pick up top conservation awards from N.C. Wildlife Federation
CARY — Water educator Lauren Daniel of Swansboro and fly-fishing guide Tom Roller of Beaufort picked up their previously announced conservation honors Sept. 10 from the N.C. Wildlife Federation. Daniel, water education program manager with the N.C. Division of Water Resources, is Environmental Educator of the Year. Roller, owner...
WECT
Wilmington announces departure of city attorney
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Friday that City Attorney John Joye will leave in October for an opportunity in Charlotte. Joye has served as the city attorney since 2017. His last day with Wilmington will be Oct. 21. “I am immensely proud of my colleagues at...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Docuseries with 70s icon Erik Estrada filming premiere season in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A docuseries starring a late 70’s icon has set its sights on New Hanover County to film its premiere season. The home improvement shows with a spiritual element will star Erik Estrada who is better known as Frank Poncherollo of CHiPS as host. Producers...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WECT
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
WECT
ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa. Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa. Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Wilmington Police Department says they arrested and charged a man with death...
whiteville-news.com
Narcotics Sized from Daquan Tremain Freeman, 29, of Bolton
Whiteville, NC – On September 13, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were conducting a checking station near the intersection of Red Hill Road and Sam Potts Highway, Whiteville. Daquan Tremain Freeman, 29, of Bolton, stopped at the checking station. Marijuana was observed in plain view inside of the vehicle. Freeman and the vehicle were searched. Inside of the vehicle, deputies located digital scales, packaging material, cocaine, and marijuana. All evidence was collected and seized. The vehicle was towed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to pay over $304,000 to couple who sued over short-term rental ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a couple who sued them over the city’s short-term rental ordinance. In January of 2019, Wilmington enacted a zoning ordinance regulating short-term rentals through a registration process. Peg and David Schroeder...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington investment advisor pleads guilty in $7 million Ponzi scheme
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty for his role in a $7 million dollar investment fraud scheme. Shawn E. Good pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering and faces up to 360 months in prison, according to the US Department of Justice. “We are...
WECT
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
myhorrynews.com
Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash
Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year-long investigation into an overdose on July 7, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department said they have arrested and charged a man with death by distribution on Friday, September 9. “The investigation concluded that 50-year-old Michael Robinson from Wilmington had given the victim in this...
Oates retires after 30 years
A well-known name locally, Chris Oates of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office retired at the beginning of this month after 30 years of s
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WECT
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in a recent rape case. Per the BCSO, 45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a rape and an assault that occurred in Brunswick County.
Comments / 0