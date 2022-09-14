Read full article on original website
Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together Again Forever. Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, exactly one year after her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald “Don” Siembieda. Patricia was born on June 29, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the...
Ronald Lambert, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lambert, 64, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Hospice House. He was born December 16, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Orville and Doris (Cook) Lambert. He married the former Kim Dunbar on October 29, 1976. Ronald...
Angela Waschak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Waschak, 92, of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022, at Park Vista Retirement Community. Angela was born September 11, 1930, in Briar Hill, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucile (Fioravante) Pilolli and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from East...
Jack Gysegem, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Gysegem, “Jack”, 86, passed away very peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 15 at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty where he had resided this past year during a period of declining health. Jack was born January 31,...
Darryl Flanagan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Flanagan, 61, of 3303 Dunstan Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:13 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. He was born March 10, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard and Naomi E. Witherspoon Flanagan, Jr.
Kerry A. Hionas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer, our dear Kerry was called back home to be with the Lord. She was loved, cared for and surrounded by her family. She was born May 10, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the...
Mary A. Sentich, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Vesco Sentich, 100, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side. Mary was born March 26, 1922, in Girard, a daughter of the late Antonio and Rose Colapietro Vesco and was a lifelong area resident. Mary worked at...
Dallas C. Poling, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas C. Poling, 67, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born December 25, 1954, in Philippi, West Virginia, son of the late Dallas, Jr. and Lena (Bolner) Poling. Dallas was last employed as a machinist for Kent Automation and was...
Helen J. Tincher, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Tincher, 83, of Boardman, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was born October 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Louise Peacock and had been a lifelong area resident. Helen was a longtime member of Evangel...
Stephen M. Ylonen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Ylonen, 43 of Youngstown died early Sunday morning, September 11, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident. Stephen was born March 14, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Arnold and Barbara (Eldred) Ylonen and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mineral...
Amy Nicole Hambrick, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved, Amy Nicole Hambrick sadly lost her life at the age of 34. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 24, 1987, to the late James “Greg” Hambrick and Debra (Rovder) Dolin. Amy was a devoted mother to her daughter, Jaden...
Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., 68 of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at his residence in Boardman. Vito was born on July 24, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Vito Anthony, Sr. and Anne (DeFrank) DePinto. Vito was a proud east-sider of...
Robert Edward Snyder, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edward Snyder, Jr. passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Robert “Bob” Snyder, Jr. was born August 24, 1955 to Robert Snyder, Sr. and Marie Snyder (Crish) in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Canfield High School and then, Bowling Green State...
William Glenn Fuller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Glenn Fuller passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown. He was born May 21, 1928, in Summerville Pennsylvania, son of William C. and Elizabeth Agnes Ross Fuller, he was a lifelong area resident. Glenn graduated from Fitch High School in...
Mark L. Rice, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark L. Rice, 79, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, in his home with his family at his side. Mark was born February 8, 1943 to J. Evelyn (Hunt) Rice in Denton, Texas. Growing up, he lived with his mother, J. Evelyn Rice and his step-father, Dr. Dale Rice.
Nancy Marie Thompson, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Marie Thompson, age 86, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, one of nine children of Gladys Marie (Hitchcock) and Henry William Manes, Sr. A lifelong resident, Nancy was a 1954 graduate...
Mario Carman Tirabassi, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mario Carman Tirabassi, 85, died Wednesday morning, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born May 16, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of Angelo and Carmella Deltinto Tirabassi. Mr. Tirabassi, of the Protestant faith, served with the United States Army. He worked at...
Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, formerly of Poland, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at age 92. Jeanne was born October 4, 1929, the daughter of Myron H. Lyons and Beatrice M. Lyons of Youngstown’s north side. She liked to recount the story that she was born a few days before the stock market crashed. Her father never forgot her birthday and considered her his best investment with the greatest rate of return.
Marlene R. (Brown) Wright, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene R. Wright, 87, of Columbiana, passed away Friday evening, September 9, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana. She was born September 28, 1934, in Salineville, Ohio, a daughter of William A. and Mabel (Allison) Brown. A Salineville High School graduate, Marlene worked...
William A. Leskovec, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Leskovec, 88, a longtime area resident, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Mr. Leskovec, known by several nicknames, such as “Bill,” “Les” and “Willie,” was born July 27, 1934 in Youngstown to Croatian immigrant parents, Andrew and Anna Stefanac Leskovec.
