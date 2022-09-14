ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Post and Courier

Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future

The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups

Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

