Guilty pleas: La Vista man, distraught, crossed center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls

News Channel Nebraska
Large pool of blood found in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department found a large pool of blood in a parking lot. OPD said officers were dispatched to 5100 Florence Boulevard on Sept. 17 for a suspected cutting after a call came in around 1:15 a.m. when a large pool of blood what found in the parking lot.
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured in Omaha assault
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to a local Omaha hospital after being reportedly assaulted. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of N 104th Court around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported assault that injured two people. Officers said they found a 23-year-old victim...
etxview.com
North Omaha group builds community one meal, one movie at a time
The nachos had been served, the picnic tables were being cleared, so now it was Andre Right’s time to take the microphone. On a top-10 September Sunday evening, in shade of the Bryant Center at 24th and Burdette streets, the Christian rapper shared his story of heartbreak and hope to those gathered at the picnic tables in front of him.
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha stabbing, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was stabbed overnight. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Florence Tower at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in reference to a large pool of blood found in the parking lot. Officers couldn’t find a victim at first, but another call at 10:15...
iowapublicradio.org
Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
WOWT
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police release photos of vehicle of man who tried to entice kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police think they know what vehicle a man was driving when he tried to entice two children near St. Michael Catholic School. On Tuesday, police were made aware of a man who had tried to entice two children walking near 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive.
Council Bluffs Police investigating crash that left a 9-year-old boy injured
The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a crash between a car and a 9-year-old bicyclist.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Methodists make mark on city
It’s always a challenge to attempt listing Nebraska’s “firsts.”. In searching for Omaha City’s first Methodist churches or sermons, how far should one look geographically? Bellevue, for example, is older as a community but is now almost a seamless part of Omaha and some might even include Fort Atkinson, just to the north.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
1011now.com
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
KETV.com
KETV's 2022 guide to fall festivities in Nebraska: pumpkin patches, haunted houses and more
Along with the return of the fall season comes pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and apple orchards. Here's a list of fall festivities in the Omaha metro and surrounding areas for you to explore this season. Arbor Day Farm. 2611 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Plenty of activities...
Neb. man sentenced to prison, ordered to repay pandemic programs
LINCOLN — An Omaha man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to repay $45,833 after being found guilty of scamming the federal Paycheck Protection Program, designed to maintain employment during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter sentenced Bion Flint, 44, to 10 months’...
WOWT
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
etxview.com
Small-town grocers set to open new store in Southeast Nebraska
DJ and Lindy Schmidt know how hard it is to own a small-town grocery. The Schmidts both quit their jobs and opened The Market in Louisville in December 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 hit. "It was wild," said DJ, who recalled ordering toilet paper by the pallet load...
Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said this week that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and that since he took office […] The post Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Red Oak Man Charged with Assault on a Peach Officer
(Red Oak) A Red Oak Man faces charges following an incident with a Peace Officer. Police responded to the United Group Insurance parking lot at around 11:41 in Red Oak for a report of a man on the highway yelling that he was going to kill people. Officers found 60-year-old Daniel Mark Kennersley at N. 3rd and E. Market Streets are swinging a metal object and attempting to hit the patrol cruiser. Kennersely took off and failed to obey the Officers orders to stop, and at one point, he turned around, walked toward an officer, and attempted to strike him with that same metal object. The Officer deployed his taser and took Kennersley into custody without further incident.
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
