freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson: From customer service rep to president of a multibillion dollar carrier
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson about her remarkable journey to become company president. Simpson started as an hourly customer service rep in 1994 and has gone on to become one of the most powerful women in freight. Simpson shares...
freightwaves.com
Nikola whistleblower enriched by short seller may get millions more
Paul Lackey worked as a contractor for Nikola in the early days of the electric truck company. On the witness stand in Trevor Milton’s fraud trial this week, he spoke of a founder more interested in making money than cleaning up the environment. But Lackey wasn’t exactly a dream...
freightwaves.com
FedEx’s disastrous announcement raises concerns about company’s core direction
Millions of FedEx Corp. stakeholders are still digesting the calamity of Thursday night’s announcement of a massive quarterly income shortfall at its largest unit and the withdrawal of financial guidance for the rest of its fiscal year a bit more than a quarter of the way through it. The...
freightwaves.com
OneRail founder talks potential of vehicle sharing
Bill Catania has an up-close view of the current last-mile delivery space. The OneRail founder and CEO lives in the last mile. It’s just what he does. And what he also sees is a growing need to democratize the final mile, which remains very fractured even as it evolves to meet the demands of brands to get items to consumers ever faster. In an interview with Modern Shipper at Home Delivery World in Philadelphia earlier this month, Catania talked about the delivery market and teased an upcoming OneRail offering that he thinks will improve asset utilization and maybe even create new revenue streams for companies.
freightwaves.com
IANA panel: Intermodal chassis squeeze easing, but it’s far from over
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The great chassis squeeze of 2021-22 isn’t over and likely will leave in its wake a changed market for the equipment so vital for intermodal movements, according to a panel of industry executives. That was a key takeaway from the panel on the second...
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
freightwaves.com
Rail strike threat may have goosed truckload demand
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Volume Index – Ontario, Outbound Loaded Domestic Container Volumes – Los Angeles SONAR: OTVI.ONT, ORAILDOML.LAX. Outbound tender volumes — shipper requests for truckload capacity — jumped 16% over the average level of August this past week out of the Ontario market in Southern California. Domestic rail container volumes were down roughly 2% at the end of the week out of Los Angeles. While difficult to tie together perfectly, this could be an illustration of how fragile supply chains remain even as the economy cools.
freightwaves.com
Axle Payments rebrands as Denim, raises $126M in Series B
Logistics fintech platform Axle Payments announced Thursday it has rebranded as Denim after declaring the company has closed its $126 million Series B funding round to continue building out payment solutions across the supply chain. The funding round — led by Pelion Venture Partners with participation from Crosslink Capital, Anthemis,...
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Dealer Network Contraction Expected To Continue
The Lincoln dealer network has undergone some major changes in recent years as FoMoCo has shifted toward opening dedicated, standalone showrooms for its luxury brand, as well as some boutique stores to boot. Even bigger changes are on the horizon, however, as Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in commercial vehicles, ICE models, or EVs, with the latter set to be sold at fixed prices with high standards for dealers that go that route. However, as Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Lincoln dealer network will operate on its own timeline with its own set of standards, though there will be fewer physical dealers in the future as a result.
Ram Wants A Piece of The Small Truck Market
The Ford Maverick's success has drawn Ram's attention, and it's gearing up for a fight.
freightwaves.com
FMCSA tries to clarify policy on hours-of-service exemption requests
Recent requests seeking exemptions from trucking hours-of-service rules have raised questions about how federal regulators view such requests and what kind of response they are required to provide. Ronnie Brown III, who drives for Waterloo, Iowa-based Gray Transportation, applied in June to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for an...
