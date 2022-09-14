The Lincoln dealer network has undergone some major changes in recent years as FoMoCo has shifted toward opening dedicated, standalone showrooms for its luxury brand, as well as some boutique stores to boot. Even bigger changes are on the horizon, however, as Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in commercial vehicles, ICE models, or EVs, with the latter set to be sold at fixed prices with high standards for dealers that go that route. However, as Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Lincoln dealer network will operate on its own timeline with its own set of standards, though there will be fewer physical dealers in the future as a result.

