Read full article on original website
Related
Badger Herald
Madison Mayor wraps up Disability Voting Rights Week with celebratory press conference
To honor Disability Voting Rights Week, held Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and others held a press conference outside of City Hall to celebrate Madison’s disabled voters and showcase accessible voting technology Sept. 15. Despite accommodations, the barriers faced by disabled voters are both pervasive...
Badger Herald
Ranking the top five sporting events of the semester
It’s another loaded semester of athletics at the University of Wisconsin. With nearly every sport competing at least once this semester, there is sure to be a lot of action on campus. Here are the top five home games of the semester for Wisconsin athletics. 1. Football: Minnesota, Nov....
Comments / 0