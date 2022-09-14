SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies called in K9s two nights in a row for two separate incidents. Both suspects remain at large. Police say the first incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on September 16, starting at the 3200 block of Sunny Acres Lane in Strafford, when the resident saw their maroon Chevy Camaro stolen on their home security camera. Officials say the victim called 911, then followed the vehicle until deputies picked up the chase at the intersection of Golden Ave. and Kearney Street.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO