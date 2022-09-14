Read full article on original website
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
Joplin man sentenced for a series of thefts
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect in a high-speed chase and a series of Joplin thefts, from a senior living center, an apartment complex, and a hotel, gets a suspended sentence. He’s Adam Gustafson of Joplin. Police arrested Gustafson in January after a safe stolen from a hotel was...
KYTV
933kwto.com
Springfield Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault
Seth Thomas Beisner, 31, of Springfield has been sentenced in a case involving multiple charges. Beisner was convicted of 1st and 3rd degree assault, as well as 2nd degree kidnapping. He received 8 years for for the 1st degree domestic assault charge, 7 years for the 2nd degree kidnapping charge, and 4 years for the 3rd degree domestic assault charge. The sentences will be served at the same time.
KYTV
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to an area in the 1800 block of North Lyon around 10 a.m. on Friday. Investigators found Charles Tart, 52, from Springfield, dead from gunshot wounds. Police say they are looking for Robert S. Parmley, 40,...
KYTV
Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
933kwto.com
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies called in K9s two nights in a row for two separate incidents. Both suspects remain at large. Police say the first incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on September 16, starting at the 3200 block of Sunny Acres Lane in Strafford, when the resident saw their maroon Chevy Camaro stolen on their home security camera. Officials say the victim called 911, then followed the vehicle until deputies picked up the chase at the intersection of Golden Ave. and Kearney Street.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland shooter identified
MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
933kwto.com
Man from Aurora Arrested, Accused of Raping Teen Girl
Authorities in Lawrence County have arrested a man from Aurora on charges of rape. 40-year-old Matthew Fries has been charged with four counts of first-degree rape on Tuesday following a probable cause statement. According to statements from the 17-year-old victim, she was invited to stay at Fries’ home for a...
Benton County Animal Control deputy caught on video abandoning dog
A Siloam Springs man's outdoor camera captured the moment a Benton County Animal Services deputy dropped off a dog and drove away.
Lawrence County Record
Louis Allen Gellness
Louis Allen Gellness, 37, of Marionville passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. He was born July 13, 1985 in Salem, Ore. He is the son of Sherry and Duane Morton. Survivors include his parents, Sherry and Duane, of Marionville and a brother Travis...
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 30-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash. The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash at I-44 and Kansas Expressway at 4:32 p.m. SPD says a white 2020 Freightliner driven by Jasham Singh, 22, of Queens, New York was traveling westbound on I-44 approaching Kansas Expressway. A tan […]
Lawrence County Record
Diane Kay Patterson
Diane Kay Patterson, 66, of Neosho passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at her home. She was born in Fond Du Lac, Wis. on May 12, 1956 the daughter of John and Florence (Blaylock) Patterson, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Bruce and Robbie; a sister, Sharon and one granddaughter, Grayson.
Branson scam tells people they have a warrant
Branson Police are urging people not to fall for scam calls telling people they are in trouble with the law and trying to trick them into paying money.
Motorcycle Cross Country Chase stops by Joplin
The 2022 Cross Country Chase presented by the Motorcycle Cannonball today stopped by Joplin Missouri for a bite to eat.
Lawrence County Record
Beverly Lorene Richardson
Beverly Lorene Richardson, 64, of Greenfield passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Aurora. She was born on Nov. 16, 1957 in Springfield to James “Jimmy” Friend and Ava (Long) Pettet. She was united in marriage to Troy Van Richardson on March 13, 1999 in Greenfield. She worked as a cosmetologist.
