CLARKSVILLE, TN – Hear live music and history at Historic Collinsville’s Picnic & Pickin’ event on Sept. 24. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. In addition to the live music from a 19th-century style string band and tours of the 16 buildings on site, guests are welcome to watch demonstrations of axe throwing, corn shelling, spinning and weaving, herbal medicine and writing with dip pens. Historians will be present to share stories and answer any questions. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and above, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO