Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
Custom House Museum schedule for October 2022

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the events happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of October. Art of the Nashville Artist Guild, October 4 – November 27 | Kimbrough Gallery: The Nashville Artist Guild is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional artists, irrespective of any particular school, style or movement. For over 70 years, the Guild has promoted fine visual art as an integral part of Middle Tennessee life and provided educational opportunities to the public.
Historic Collinsville announces family-friendly fall events

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Hear live music and history at Historic Collinsville’s Picnic & Pickin’ event on Sept. 24. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. In addition to the live music from a 19th-century style string band and tours of the 16 buildings on site, guests are welcome to watch demonstrations of axe throwing, corn shelling, spinning and weaving, herbal medicine and writing with dip pens. Historians will be present to share stories and answer any questions. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and above, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under.
41st annual Bikers Who Care Toy Run delivers for needy kids in Clarksville | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Bikers Who Care, held their 41st annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run & Benefit Party on Saturday in Clarksville. Organizers said close to 1,000 motorcycles traveled from the Clarksville Speedway to Governors Square Mall. Toy Run participants either donated a toy or made a cash donation to support BWC Camp Rainbow and BWC Children’s Charities.
Austin Peay to host annual Tennessee Herpetological Society conference

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This year’s annual meeting of the Tennessee Herpetological Society will be at Austin Peay State University, and the event is open to the public to see research presentations from across the state about the reptiles and amphibians of Tennessee and Kentucky. The conference will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debut Novel#Vocal Music#Customs House Museum#Tn#The Seasons Museum#Southern#Thorncraft Publishing
Marjorie Viola Watts

A Celebration of Life service for Marjorie Viola Watts, age 73, of Clarksville, TN, will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Bro. Ricky Reynolds will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
UPDATE: Deputies call off manhunt for burglary suspect in southeast Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a manhunt Sunday afternoon near the Cheatham County line. At about 1 p.m., the search for a wanted man was ongoing in the 1500 block Oak Plains Road. The subject is a white man in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, gray shoes and a black hat.
Clerk stabbed multiple times in smoke shop robbery in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A clerk was stabbed several times during a robbery on Riverside Drive Saturday night. At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a man entered Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 N. Riverside Drive, jumped over the counter, stabbed the clerk multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and ran from the scene, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The victim is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.
Charter school opponents, supporters speak up at state hearing in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The lines were clearly divided Friday morning during a public hearing on the application of American Classical Academy Montgomery (ACAM) to open a local charter school. The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission, ACAM board members and representatives of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System met...
Fort Campbell football scores 22 unanswered points against Fort Knox, wins Army Bowl

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell football hosted Fort Knox as the two teams collided for their annual Army Bowl matchup. Both sides left it all on the field, and it was a defensive showdown from start to finish. Given that each school is apart of the system known as the Department of Defense Education Activity; it is fitting that defense dominated throughout the night.
