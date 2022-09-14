Read full article on original website
Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
Custom House Museum schedule for October 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the events happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of October. Art of the Nashville Artist Guild, October 4 – November 27 | Kimbrough Gallery: The Nashville Artist Guild is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional artists, irrespective of any particular school, style or movement. For over 70 years, the Guild has promoted fine visual art as an integral part of Middle Tennessee life and provided educational opportunities to the public.
Kenny York, founder of Manna Cafe ministry to the homeless, dies at 60
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenny York, founder and director of Manna Café Ministries, died this morning at age 60 after a battle with cancer. His death was announced this afternoon by Manna Cafe. Arrangements for his funeral have not yet been announced. York started Manna Café 12...
Historic Collinsville announces family-friendly fall events
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Hear live music and history at Historic Collinsville’s Picnic & Pickin’ event on Sept. 24. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. In addition to the live music from a 19th-century style string band and tours of the 16 buildings on site, guests are welcome to watch demonstrations of axe throwing, corn shelling, spinning and weaving, herbal medicine and writing with dip pens. Historians will be present to share stories and answer any questions. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and above, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under.
41st annual Bikers Who Care Toy Run delivers for needy kids in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Bikers Who Care, held their 41st annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run & Benefit Party on Saturday in Clarksville. Organizers said close to 1,000 motorcycles traveled from the Clarksville Speedway to Governors Square Mall. Toy Run participants either donated a toy or made a cash donation to support BWC Camp Rainbow and BWC Children’s Charities.
News in Clarksville: Manna Cafe loses founder, charter school debate, semi truck rampage and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Kenny York, founder of Manna Cafe, dies at 60: He spent years making sure those who claim to care did something about the needs of the homeless. READ MORE. Armed man...
Welcome Home Veterans Parade honors vets with ROTC units, floats, cars and more | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Welcome Home Veterans Parade was held Saturday in downtown Clarksville. Veterans were honored with marching bands, JROTC units, active duty soldiers, floats, cars and motorcycles.
Austin Peay to host annual Tennessee Herpetological Society conference
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This year’s annual meeting of the Tennessee Herpetological Society will be at Austin Peay State University, and the event is open to the public to see research presentations from across the state about the reptiles and amphibians of Tennessee and Kentucky. The conference will be...
Marjorie Viola Watts
A Celebration of Life service for Marjorie Viola Watts, age 73, of Clarksville, TN, will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Bro. Ricky Reynolds will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
UPDATE: Deputies call off manhunt for burglary suspect in southeast Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a manhunt Sunday afternoon near the Cheatham County line. At about 1 p.m., the search for a wanted man was ongoing in the 1500 block Oak Plains Road. The subject is a white man in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, gray shoes and a black hat.
Clerk stabbed multiple times in smoke shop robbery in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A clerk was stabbed several times during a robbery on Riverside Drive Saturday night. At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a man entered Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 N. Riverside Drive, jumped over the counter, stabbed the clerk multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and ran from the scene, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The victim is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.
Charter school opponents, supporters speak up at state hearing in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The lines were clearly divided Friday morning during a public hearing on the application of American Classical Academy Montgomery (ACAM) to open a local charter school. The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission, ACAM board members and representatives of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System met...
Work week weather: Hot, sunny week ahead, with high near 100 on Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Highs in Clarksville will sneak up against the triple digits this week, with a high of 99 on Wednesday. But the highs will drop after that, to about 80 at week’s end, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny and...
Fort Campbell football scores 22 unanswered points against Fort Knox, wins Army Bowl
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell football hosted Fort Knox as the two teams collided for their annual Army Bowl matchup. Both sides left it all on the field, and it was a defensive showdown from start to finish. Given that each school is apart of the system known as the Department of Defense Education Activity; it is fitting that defense dominated throughout the night.
