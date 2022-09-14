ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police warn about armed robbery and carjacking crew working from Little Village to Edgewater

By CBS Chicago Team
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning about a crew of armed robbers and carjackers responsible for a string of attacks on Sunday across the city, stretching from Little Village to Edgewater.

In each of the incidents, a group of four carjackers pull up to the victims in a black Honda sedan, demand their belongings at gunpoint, and flee the scene.

Police said the attacks happened in the following locations on Sunday:

  • 200 block of North Carpenter at 2:30 a.m.
  • 4300 block of North Laramie at 3:25 a.m.
  • 4000 block of West Fullerton at 3:37 a.m.
  • 2800 block of West Montrose at 4:15 a.m.
  • 4600 block of North Kedzie at 4:31 a.m.
  • 5600 block of North Winthrop at 4:35 a.m.
  • 2700 block of South Millard at 5:49 a.m.
  • 2000 block of South Ashland at 6:11 a.m.

Police had only a vague description of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

