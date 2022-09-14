Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ether Declines 7% Post-Merge and Makes Ether Futures More Sensitive to Staking Yields
Price Point: Ether falls 7% after the Ethereum blockchain successfully completed its Merge Thursday. Chainlink's LINK and Chiliz's CHZ both make gains on the day following new announcements. Market Moves: The Merge has made the ether futures market more sensitive to staking yields and could theoretically keep the futures curve...
CoinDesk
What's the Point of Stablecoins? Understanding Why They Exist
You might already know that stablecoins are basically dollars in digital form. Except that’s not exactly true because stablecoins can also be algorithmically tied to any type of fiat (government) currency – including the euro, Australian dollars and others – as well as other forms of physical assets, like gold.
CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
CoinDesk
How the Ethereum Merge Could Lead to Improved On-Chain Privacy
Ethereum has been attacked over the years for its prohibitively expensive gas, or transaction, fees. It’s this often well-placed criticism that has inspired a historic network redesign that culminated in the much-anticipated “Merge” event this week. While many are eager to rejoice for a gas-optimized future, the greater implications of the Merge span far beyond basic product viability.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge Has Tied Ether Futures Activity to Staking Yields, Traders Say
The Ethereum Merge, which happened on Thursday, has introduced several structural changes to the blockchain, promising to make it more environmentally friendly and reduce the supply of its native token ether (ETH). According to traders, one consequence of the upgrade is that the activity in the futures market will now...
CoinDesk
Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum
The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings
Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
CoinDesk
SEC's Crypto Guidance Pushes US Banks to Rethink Custody Projects: Report
Guidance issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on how lenders should treat customers' digital assets is disrupting the banks' crypto projects, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In March, the SEC said all U.S.-listed public companies that function as crypto custodians should account for their crypto...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Could Earn $1.2B in Revenue Next Year From Higher Interest Rates, JPMorgan Says
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) may be able to generate $1.2 billion of additional interest income-driven revenue in 2023 given the increases in short-term interest rates, JPMorgan analyst Ken Worthington told clients in a note earlier this week. Coinbase’s joint venture with USDC issuer Circle alone could contribute about $700...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Already Showing Signs of Increased Centralization; El Salvador's Debt Rating Downgraded
"The Hash" hosts talk about the long-awaited Ethereum Merge on Thursday, where over 40% of the network’s blocks were added by just two entities: Coinbase and Lido. Plus, seven months after lowering El Salvador's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR), Fitch Ratings has downgraded it again. I.D.E.A.S. 2022...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Close the Week Lower
Bitcoin and ether both declined in price Friday, while the correlation between the two assets moderated slightly. Bitcoin (BTC) recently declined 0.42% on moderate daily volume. Overnight prices traded in a tight range between $19,500 and $19,800. Prices declined 0.85% as U.S. markets opened around 9:30 a.m. ET before reversing course during the next hour.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miner Chandler Guo Predicts 90% of PoW Miners Will Go Bankrupt
Life has gotten harder for ether (ETH) miners since the Ethereum blockchain's Merge upgrade. With the change to a proof-of-stake system, miners and their energy-burning computers are no longer needed to validate transactions. Some of those miners have turned to a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of Ethereum so they can continue...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol
Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
CoinDesk
Binance’s Attempt to Buy Voyager Digital’s Assets Complicated by National Security Concern: Sources
Binance’s attempt to purchase crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets through a bankruptcy auction this week has been complicated by concerns the U.S. government would reject the transaction, according to people familiar with the matter. Purchases of companies with U.S. operations by overseas entities are reviewed by the Committee...
CoinDesk
Two Regulatory Hearings Show Difference in SEC and CFTC Approaches to Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at the latest in market action plus how two congressional hearings highlighted differences in the approaches the CFTC and SEC are taking to crypto. “The Breakdown” is written, produced...
CoinDesk
DeFi Mobile Wallet Railway Wallet Launches
Decentralized finance (DeFi) privacy protocol Railgun has launched the Railway Wallet mobile app, enabling users to privately carry out DeFi activities on the Ethereum blockchain. Railway Wallet protects users’ transaction histories and ensures they cannot be tracked with tools like Etherscan, allowing users to privately interact with decentralized exchanges (DEX),...
