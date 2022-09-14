ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Star DK Metcalf, Others Detail 'Shocking' Broncos Russell Wilson's Return

By Daniel Flick
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNuMp_0hv6mhrx00

Wilson spent the first decade of his NFL career in Seattle.

Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

No matter how many boos reigned down from Seattle Seahawks fans towards now-Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the Seahawks' 17-16 win on Monday night, the ten years of success shared between the two will always exist.

Wilson led the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times and was at the helm of two of the franchise's three Super Bowl appearances. On an individual level, he made nine Pro Bowls and finished inside the top five in NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting three times.

From arriving in 2012 as a wide-eyed third-round draft pick out of Wisconsin to the chorus of boos he received Monday night, Wilson's ride to Broncos country was aided by countless Seahawks teammates, some of whom are still on the team.

Perhaps the most prominent of Wilson's former teammates is receiver DK Metcalf, who went from heavily doubted second-round pick to 1,000-yard receiver and All-Pro performer. After the game, Wilson and Metcalf swapped jerseys, and while the former Ole Miss star wouldn't reveal what was said between the two, he did share his initial reaction to seeing Wilson in Broncos colors.

“Just seeing him in a Broncos jersey was shocking to me," Metcalf said. "I didn’t think it would phase me that much, but just seeing that in person was really shocking.”

Metcalf was far from the only Seahawk who experienced mixed emotions seeing Wilson on the opposing sideline. Running back Rashaad Penny took handoffs from Wilson for four years, and while he acknowledged that the moment was certainly different, stated that it was simply another game.

"It was definitely weird," Penny said. "I’ve been here for four years, and I’ve seen that just being on this side with him. I have all of the respect for Russ, (but) for us, it was just another week.”

Wilson being in the visitors' locker room had an effect on more than just some long-tenured Seahawks. Safety Josh Jones, who joined Seattle for the final few games of Wilson's tenure, noted the oddity of the situation while also recognizing that the familiarity with the quarterback's skillset aided the Seahawks defense.

“I was here towards the end, I played four games, but it was a little different seeing him on the other side," stated Jones, who played nearly 80 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps. "(Wilson) does what he does, you can’t take it away from him, but we knew coming in here what we had to do. We had to eliminate the big plays and just contain him.”

However, it wasn't all reminiscent of Seattle's side. Veteran Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs, who played with Wilson for two and a half seasons, was strictly business after the Seahawks win.

"I mean it doesn't matter if it was Russ or (Matthew) Stafford across (from us)," Diggs said. "You want to win the first game and get off on a great note and get you some positive momentum coming off of the offseason. Great game, love Russ, but tonight, Seahawks got the win."

In the end, the message is clear: Wilson still has several friends in Seattle's locker room, but this was a statement game for the Seahawks and an indication that they're ready to compete even without the franchise's all-time leading passer.

Still, while Monday night's contest officially closed the Wilson era in Seattle, it was evident from his former teammates - and fans - that his presence won't be forgotten anytime soon, be it for better or for worse.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 9

Gina M Cox
3d ago

To be completely honest, he changed a lot after he started dating Ciara, on & off the field. Not to mention that he made a promise to god & fans that he would stay with the team that drafted him for his entire career. But I guess money is more important

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season

Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos expected to start Cam Fleming again at right tackle in Week 2

After earning a start against the Seattle Seahawks last week, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again in Week 2. “When he got here, we kind of threw him into the mix,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Fleming on Wednesday. “He got here later than the other guys, and I thought he was really consistent. I thought he did a really good job at right tackle. As a whole, I think it went pretty well.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
SEATTLE, WA
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy