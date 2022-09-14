ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, KY

Sara B

The Legend of The Gaines Tavern

The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
WALTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Woman accused of abandoning autistic son near Cincinnati enters plea

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Adkins is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. She faces a term of five years...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

Juan Alvarez, 42, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs. Anthony W. Benson, 37, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Kippie Clark Jr., 37, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure...
MASON COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury

If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport

CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKO

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati

CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike

Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
ECONOMY

