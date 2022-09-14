Read full article on original website
The Legend of The Gaines Tavern
The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper doubles down on criticism toward Kentucky even after Florida win
Roman Harper appreciates Kentucky fans for listening to him, but he isn’t backing down. Appearing on the Paul Finebaum, Harper said that his opinion about Kentucky’s toughness on the offensive line remains firm even after a 26-16 win over Florida last Saturday in the Swamp. “My opinion still...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman accused of abandoning autistic son near Cincinnati enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Adkins is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. She faces a term of five years...
Watch Ohio State RB target Jordan Marshall come up big as Moeller wins rivalry thriller
Bucknuts was at the Cincinnati (Ohio) at Cincinnati St. Xavier game on Friday night as 2024 running back Jordan Marshall led the Crusaders to a thrilling 20-17 win over Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier 20-17 in front of a sold out crowd. It was a classic rivalry game between two outstanding programs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report
Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
Ledger Independent
Mason County District Court
Juan Alvarez, 42, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs. Anthony W. Benson, 37, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Kippie Clark Jr., 37, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure...
The River: The MARJESS was a 38-foot wooden paddlewheel houseboat, a place of happy memories
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This column first appeared in December, 2017.) Special to NKyTribune. Paddlewheel houseboats, extinct in the Cincinnati harbor on the...
Fox 19
Unknown group washes chalk off sidewalk from abortion rights event, ‘Chalk for Choice’
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Ohio Pro-Choice Movement hosted a chalk message event outside of the Clermont County board of elections and Republican Party building on Saturday afternoon. People of all ages attended the event, known as “Chalk for Choice,” writing...
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Fox 19
UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
spectrumnews1.com
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
Fake jewelry worth more than $10M seized in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Cincinnati recently seized three separate shipments containing jewelry that would have been worth nearly $11 million, had the items been authentic. According to a news release, one lone shipment would have been worth nearly $9 million had...
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
wvxu.org
Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike
Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
VOTE for the High School Football Player of the Week
There are two Friday Frenzy Games of the Week tonight. WCPO crews will be at Princeton vs. Lakota West and Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood Friday night.
