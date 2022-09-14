Read full article on original website
abc27.com
York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
local21news.com
Man threatening to harm himself with rifle now safe, Lancaster police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have resolved an incident today where a man holding a rifle was hiding in a corn field, saying that he'd hurt himself, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. Police were dispatched today to Junction Road in Penn Township for a report...
local21news.com
Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Reading Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Brandi Lyn Jones. Brandi Lyn Jones, 28, of 1633 Cotton Street, Reading Pa 19606, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on August 8, 2022 for arraignment court.
local21news.com
Unsolved in PA | Suspected foul play in 1981 disappearance of Ryan Kemp
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Investigations continue into the 1981 disappearance of Ryan Jan Kemp, with police even offering a $5,000 reward for his discovery. According to The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) - Troop M and the Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, Kemp was a Lehigh County resident, renting a home in Germansville, Heidelberg Township.
local21news.com
Missing 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Middletown yesterday at around 1:00PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, 14-year-old Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on 101 South Union Street in Middletown. Authorities also...
local21news.com
Man dead after barricading himself in Quarryville residence
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police have resolved the incident in Quarryville where a man fled police and barricaded himself inside his home. The situation first started on September 16, after police were called to check on the welfare of an individual who was seen slumped over the steering wheel of his grey Ford Escape.
Carlisle man sentenced up to two years for involuntary manslaughter
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged for the death of a 23-year-old United States Air Force flight paramedic. John Patrick Mumper was sentenced to a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
local21news.com
$5,000 hotel bill leads to warrant in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who left a hotel with his girlfriend without paying the remaining $5,000 bill that was owed, according to Lower Allen Township Police Department. Police first investigated the incident on July 28 when they...
local21news.com
Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
local21news.com
Thief found hiding behind tree line with two crack pipes, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been charged for stealing possessions from an unlocked vehicle in a residential driveway, according to East Cocalico Township Police Department. Officials say that on September 14, the man went inside another individual's unlocked car and stole their cellphone, wallet, and other...
Lancaster man will stand trial for victim's fatal overdose in April
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will stand trial for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges related to a victim's overdose death in the city on April 22, prosecutors said Thursday. Daniel Pineda, 24, of the 200 block of North Plum Street, is also charged with delivery...
WGAL
One person dead following Quarryville standoff
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police tells us one person died during a police standoff that happened Friday near Quarryville. PSP says around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police responded to a "suspicious vehicle," which led to a pursuit. That's when officers say the man barricaded himself inside his home on...
local21news.com
Man involved with two robberies in one week, suspect sought
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a string of robberies that occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 15, according to the Spring Garden Township Police Department. Officials say that the first robbery occurred on Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. in the Windsor...
local21news.com
Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
WGAL
Police searching for missing teen
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
Man Made Meth, Trafficked Guns In York: USDOJ
A central Pennsylvania methamphetamine making and illegal arms dealer has been indicted, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Calvin Foust, 40, of Dover Township, York County, was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Road Rage Shooter Fires At Vehicle 4x In Central PA: Police
A car was shot at and hit during a road rage incident in central Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 16. The people in the grey four-door sedan pictured, fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/State Route 322 at approximately 10:24 a.m., as stated in the release.
York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'
Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver days after the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania father. Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, was shot on the street in the area of East Jackson and South Court Avenue in York at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, September 11, according to the York County Coroner's office.
Man Shot Dead Outside Central PA Home ID'd: Authorities
A man who was shot dead outside a home in Harrisburg has been identified by authorities. Julius M. Snead, 39, was found shot dead on Wednesday, September 14, Daily Voice confirmed with Harrisburg spokesman Brett Hambright. He was found on the ground near the concrete steps to a home in...
