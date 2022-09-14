Read full article on original website
Add Melissa Clark’s Garlicky One-Pan Chicken Recipe To Your Go-To Dinner Rotation
“The combination of lemon, garlic and Worcestershire sauce gives this easy chicken dish a vaguely Caesar-salad-like vibe,” says Melissa Clark of this recipe from her new cookbook, Dinner in One. The cookbook is all about big-flavor meals all made in just one pan. You can swap the sugar snap...
Candy Corn-Infused Vodka Is About to Win the Halloween Cocktail Wars
I'm soooo not a candy girl. Give me hot, spicy, cheesy, beautiful food any day over candy, but when it comes to candy cocktails? Now that's when my interest piques. We've all seen the stuff on Pinterest about infusing vodka with Jolly Ranchers, different types of fruit, etc. and I've been meaning to try something like that for a while now, because it looks so fun.
Melissa Clark's Creamy One-Pan Pasta With Bacon, Eggs, Greens and Herbs Will Solve Your Dinner Dilemma
This hearty supper, from Melissa’ Clark’s new cookbook, Dinner in One, takes a cue from traditional spaghetti carbonara but loads it up with vegetables and cooks it all in just one skillet. “It’s just as creamy as the classic version but a lot more colorful and ever so slightly lighter,” says Clark.
Let's Take the Headaches Out of Birthday Prep With the Ultimate How-to Guide on Party Planning!
When your child has a birthday coming up, it's a sentimental period filled with gift shopping, looking back at baby photos and thinking about everything they'll experience in the next year. But this period of time can go from sweet to stressful quickly if you're trying to figure out how to plan a kid's birthday party! Fortunately, we're here to help you celebrate with the best tips and tricks on how to throw a party.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There's No Better Shellfish Pairing Than Lobster with Burrata, Tomatoes and Eggplant
Whether you're throwing a dinner party and looking for an impressive starter course, or simply bored of your go-to salads, you should consider Marea's Lobster Astice recipe, which makes a strong case for why lobster and burrata should always be served together. "This dish has been on the Marea NYC...
Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Fan Concerns That She Never Lets Her Kids Eat French Fries
Kourtney Kardashian is addressing claims that she never lets her children eat french fries after fans became outraged earlier this week when she told the Wall Street Journal that she recently refused her son McDonald's fries. Fans immediately assumed that the reality star, 43, was talking about her eldest son,...
