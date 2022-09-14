ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Fundraiser held to support families of El Monte police officers killed on duty

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) — Police officers and community members gathered in El Monte on Saturday to pay tribute to two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Several hundred people showed up at the El Monte Moose Lodge in honor of Sgt. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, who were gunned down while responding to a reported stabbing at a motel on June 14.
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Los Angeles police: 4 high school students overdose, 1 dead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenage girl died of an apparent overdose at a Los Angeles high school and police on Wednesday were investigating three other possible overdoses of teens in the area where officials warned that dealers are selling counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl. Officers were called to Bernstein High School in Hollywood Tuesday night after a man said his 15-year-old stepdaughter had overdosed on campus, LA police said. The girl and her 15-year-old friend had not come home from school in the afternoon and the man began driving around town looking for the pair. He found his stepdaughter around 8 p.m. in a courtyard at the high school, said police Lt. John Radke. “She was very ill. She had been the victim of an overdose,” Radke told FOX 11 News. “She was able to communicate with him and was able to let him know that her friend was in the women’s restroom.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Violent Crime#Bernstein High School
glendaleca.gov

Four Arrested for Burglary

On September 9, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) responded to the 4800 block of San Fernando Rd. regarding several storage units that had been broken into in the area. While enroute, officers obtained a suspect and suspect vehicle description and conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle travelling nearby that matched the description. The vehicle also happened to have expired registration. Officers contacted 32-year-old Christopher De La Rosa of Los Angeles and 34-year-old Maria Grijalva of Montebello in the vehicle while additional responding units located 32-year-old Jessica Tirado of Los Angeles who was walking away from the location and 32-year-old Erick Marin (who initially provided officers with a false name) of San Bernardino who was still inside of the building. During the investigation, officers learned that De La Rosa was on active parole, and a parole compliance check of the vehicle revealed miscellaneous mail, blank checks, and credit cards belonging to other individuals and two sets of bolt cutters. Inside of a purse belonging to Grijalva, officers located credit cards belonging to other individuals and a notebook containing personal identifying information of others. A search of Marin revealed a credit card in someone else’s name and a baggie of methamphetamine. Ultimately, De La Rosa, Grijalva, Marin, and Tirado were arrested and booked for burglary. De La Rosa and Grijalva were also arrested for identity theft and possessing burglary tools. Marin was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
GLENDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death

A mother and a grandmother of a 5-year-old child who died last week were behind bars today on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. Sheriff's investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they arrested the deceased child's mother, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the The post Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
coastreportonline.com

Female resident robbed at The Harbour

A female resident was robbed in The Harbour parking lot at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday night, Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety reported. A resident advisor first notified campus safety of the incident, according to OCC Chief of Public Safety Jim Rudy. The victim reported a 6 feet 3 inches tall,...
ORANGE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire

SUBJECT: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire. VICTIM: Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, 14-year old Oxnard resident. The Oxnard Police Department has released the name of the 14-year old victim that was killed by gunfire. Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed Monday evening as he stood by a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

Witnesses Sought in the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old The Glendale Police Department is seeking public help to locate witnesses to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy. A sexual assault occurred in a donut shop in the 600 block of W. Glenoaks Blvd in Glendale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy. On the morning of August 31, 2022, a mother and her sons were at the location getting breakfast. A male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Farid Lalezarzadeh of Glendale, was also inside the location.
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy