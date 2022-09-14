Read full article on original website
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino. Eli Rodriguez, 27, collapsed Saturday while he was attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival with friends at Glen...
Fundraiser held to support families of El Monte police officers killed on duty
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) — Police officers and community members gathered in El Monte on Saturday to pay tribute to two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Several hundred people showed up at the El Monte Moose Lodge in honor of Sgt. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, who were gunned down while responding to a reported stabbing at a motel on June 14.
Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested
The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered extreme...
Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
Los Angeles police: 4 high school students overdose, 1 dead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenage girl died of an apparent overdose at a Los Angeles high school and police on Wednesday were investigating three other possible overdoses of teens in the area where officials warned that dealers are selling counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl. Officers were called to Bernstein High School in Hollywood Tuesday night after a man said his 15-year-old stepdaughter had overdosed on campus, LA police said. The girl and her 15-year-old friend had not come home from school in the afternoon and the man began driving around town looking for the pair. He found his stepdaughter around 8 p.m. in a courtyard at the high school, said police Lt. John Radke. “She was very ill. She had been the victim of an overdose,” Radke told FOX 11 News. “She was able to communicate with him and was able to let him know that her friend was in the women’s restroom.”
High-speed chase of burglary suspects through the San Fernando Valley ends in crash
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities searched for three burglary suspects in the Elysian Valley neighborhood Friday night after a high-speed chase on multiple freeways ended in a crash. Burbank police says its officers initiated the chase on the 5 Freeway after one of the suspects was spotted fleeing a...
Firefighter hospitalized, cats die in blaze at Culver City strip mall
Several cats were killed in a large fire that broke out early Saturday morning at a strip mall in Culver City with a boarding hotel for pets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A firefighter who “took ill during the intense firefight” was taken to the hospital “in fair...
2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Florence-Firestone Area
A shooting in the Florence-Firestone area left a man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday.
Authorities ID Two Teenage Boys Shot to Death at Lincoln Heights Carnival
Authorities Tuesday identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large.
Four Arrested for Burglary
On September 9, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) responded to the 4800 block of San Fernando Rd. regarding several storage units that had been broken into in the area. While enroute, officers obtained a suspect and suspect vehicle description and conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle travelling nearby that matched the description. The vehicle also happened to have expired registration. Officers contacted 32-year-old Christopher De La Rosa of Los Angeles and 34-year-old Maria Grijalva of Montebello in the vehicle while additional responding units located 32-year-old Jessica Tirado of Los Angeles who was walking away from the location and 32-year-old Erick Marin (who initially provided officers with a false name) of San Bernardino who was still inside of the building. During the investigation, officers learned that De La Rosa was on active parole, and a parole compliance check of the vehicle revealed miscellaneous mail, blank checks, and credit cards belonging to other individuals and two sets of bolt cutters. Inside of a purse belonging to Grijalva, officers located credit cards belonging to other individuals and a notebook containing personal identifying information of others. A search of Marin revealed a credit card in someone else’s name and a baggie of methamphetamine. Ultimately, De La Rosa, Grijalva, Marin, and Tirado were arrested and booked for burglary. De La Rosa and Grijalva were also arrested for identity theft and possessing burglary tools. Marin was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death
A mother and a grandmother of a 5-year-old child who died last week were behind bars today on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. Sheriff's investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they arrested the deceased child's mother, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the The post Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death appeared first on KESQ.
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced.
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
Mom of teen who punched girl during O.C. basketball game ordered to pay more than $9K, write apology
A mother charged with telling her daughter to hit a rival player during a basketball game in Garden Grove last year has been ordered to pay the victim more than $9,000 and write an apology letter, officials announced Wednesday. The incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2021, when Latira (Tira) Shonty Hunt, 44, of La Puente, […]
Female resident robbed at The Harbour
A female resident was robbed in The Harbour parking lot at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday night, Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety reported. A resident advisor first notified campus safety of the incident, according to OCC Chief of Public Safety Jim Rudy. The victim reported a 6 feet 3 inches tall,...
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.
News Release: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire
SUBJECT: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire. VICTIM: Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, 14-year old Oxnard resident. The Oxnard Police Department has released the name of the 14-year old victim that was killed by gunfire. Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed Monday evening as he stood by a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
Glendale Police Department, California
Witnesses Sought in the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old The Glendale Police Department is seeking public help to locate witnesses to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy. A sexual assault occurred in a donut shop in the 600 block of W. Glenoaks Blvd in Glendale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy. On the morning of August 31, 2022, a mother and her sons were at the location getting breakfast. A male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Farid Lalezarzadeh of Glendale, was also inside the location.
