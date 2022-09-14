ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Huge line to view monarch's coffin is queue fit for a queen

By JILL LAWLESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUzla_0hv6jCav00

LONDON — (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state will be an occasion of regal symbolism, strong emotion — and an extremely long line.

Marshaling the hundreds of thousands of people who want to view the late monarch's coffin will test Britain's famous queuing skills to their limit.

Authorities overseeing the mammoth logistical challenge have consulted queue management experts and behavioral scientists to create not so much a line as a temporary community. It features 10 miles (16 kilometers) of "queuing infrastructure," including moveable barriers and more than 500 portable toilets along a route leading to Parliament's Westminster Hall, where the coffin will rest.

Hundreds of stewards, police officers and first-aid providers were assigned to look after the waiting crowds. Thirty multi-faith pastors and volunteers from a suicide prevention organization have been tasked with responding to the emotional needs of anyone who might be struggling. A pair of sign language interpreters also were expected to be on hand.

On Wednesday, the queen’s coffin was carried in a solemn procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state from 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) until 6:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) Monday, the day of her funeral.

Two hours before opening time, the line of mourners already stretched for 2 miles (3.2 km) from Parliament across nearby Lambeth Bridge and snaked along the south bank of the River Thames. The designated route stretches for 6.9 miles (11 kilometers) past the National Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe, the Tate Modern art gallery and Tower Bridge to Southwark Park in south London, which can accommodate another 3 miles (4.8 km) of zigzagging queues.

Officials say they can’t predict how many people will line up to pay their respects at Westminster Hall, but it is likely to be many more than the 200,000 who visited the Queen Mother Elizabeth’s coffin over three days in 2002. Transit operator Transport for London estimates that more than 1 million people will travel to the city center to be part of commemorations through Monday.

Transport for London Commissioner Andy Byford called it “the biggest event and challenge that TfL has faced in its history.”

The government has warned that navigating the line will be a feat of endurance.

“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” it said in a set of detailed instructions for those wanting to come.

People will be able to check the line's length and waiting times on the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport's social media accounts. Those joining will be given numbered wristbands so they take food or toilet breaks without losing their place. A separate accessible line has been set up for people unable to stand for long stretches.

As ever in Britain, jumping the queue is a definite no-no. Officials hope mourners’ sense of fairness will make the line largely self-policing. Given the vagaries of British weather, people are advised to carry both an umbrella and sunscreen.

The government is offering other helpful hints: Bring food and drink, but be sure to consume it before reaching the front. Bring a portable power pack to keep phones charged.

When they reach Parliament, people will pass through airport-style security scans. Prohibited items include large bags, liquids, spray paint, knives, fireworks, flowers, candles, stuffed toys and “advertising or marketing messages.”

Those in the queue on Wednesday were convinced all the hassle would be worth it.

“To give up my day queuing is nothing compared to what she’s done for 70 years,” Gina Carver from Tunbridge Wells in southern England said of the late queen. “And she does feel like our grandmother.”

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He collapsed right in front of me - how guard fainted as I paid my respects to the Queen’

After eight long hours standing in a queue that stretched miles across central London, I finally got to see the Queen lying in state - but it didn’t quite go according to plan. It had just reached midnight when we made it to the airport security-style tent outside Westminster Hall on Wednesday night. We had already switched our phones off and emptied our bags of all food, drinks and liquids. One of those walking with me had his vape taken away, while I quickly spritzed the last drops of a forgotten perfume I had lying at the bottom...
U.K.
The Independent

Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours

Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent from...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Which celebrities will attend the Queen’s funeral? From Sandra Oh to David Attenborough

Guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.The event will see members of the British royal family as well as foreign royals, politicians, world leaders, key workers, and volunteers saying their final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.It is thought that a number of high-profile celebrities will also be in attendance, due to their close relationships with the royal family or as invited guests of the dignitaries arriving in London over the next two days.Sir David Attenborough, who had a friendship with the late Queen for decades and was knighted by her in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mourners begin arriving at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral, with members of the royal family and world leaders among 2,000 people expected at the ceremony.Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.All public viewing areas for the funeral procession in the capital were full by just after 9am.Overnight, the final members of the public queued to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall before her coffin is moved to the nearby...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

World leaders arrive at Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles III

World leaders and politicians attended a reception at the invitation of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, 18 September, on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.Among high-profile attendees were US president Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, first lady Brigitte Macron, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.The leaders will be among those attending the state funeral on Monday, 19 September.Sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

What was King Charles’s relationship with Prince Philip like?

King Charles III became the first in line to the throne when he turned three years old.His father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, took it upon himself to groom his son to become the next British monarch. There has been much rumour and speculation surrounding Charles’s relationship with his father, much of which was tackled in Netflix’s hit series The Crown. Following the King’s accession to the throne, here’s what we know (or what’s been reported) about his relationship with Prince Philip, who died on Saturday 10 April 2021.What was their relationship like in the early days?In...
U.K.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
109K+
Followers
125K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy