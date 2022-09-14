ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Darnell Washington Grades Out as the Best SEC Tight End in Week Two

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k53w4_0hv6j7GX00

Darnell Washington was graded as the best SEC tight end from week two.

Georgia's Darnell Washington was a big focus throughout the offseason for fans; after the rumors of a potential transfer portal exit, many were looking forward to a fully healthy number 0 in 2022.

The foot injury that sidelined Washington in fall camp last season gave way to the break-out of then-freshman Brock Bowers. Bowers starred in the five-game absence of Washington, and even after Washington's return, the former Las Vegas, Nevada, native was still trying to catch back up to speed.

After featuring little in Georgia's gameplan as a pass-catcher, the former five-star had a lot to prove this season. Already known as a strong blocker, the junior showed off his own athleticism against Oregon, breaking multiple tackles and even hurdling a Ducks' defender.

This past Saturday, Washington's two receptions for 33 yards against Samford and his strong blocking in the screen and run game.

Kirby Smart commented about Washington's performance following Saturday's game saying Darnell hasn't even really had a chance to display the game-changing ability he creates as a blocker in the run game. Though Saturday, Washington asserted his dominance against an outmanned Samford.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls

Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Being Suggested For One SEC Program

Deion Sanders continues to build down at Jackson State, quickly turning the Tigers into one of top FCS programs in the country in two short years. Power-5 programs (and even the NFL for that matter) have to have taken notice. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee thinks the SEC may come calling.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
247Sports

Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star

Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Best Sec Tight End#Sec#Ducks
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy