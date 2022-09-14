Darnell Washington Grades Out as the Best SEC Tight End in Week Two

Darnell Washington was graded as the best SEC tight end from week two.

Georgia's Darnell Washington was a big focus throughout the offseason for fans; after the rumors of a potential transfer portal exit, many were looking forward to a fully healthy number 0 in 2022.

The foot injury that sidelined Washington in fall camp last season gave way to the break-out of then-freshman Brock Bowers. Bowers starred in the five-game absence of Washington, and even after Washington's return, the former Las Vegas, Nevada, native was still trying to catch back up to speed.

After featuring little in Georgia's gameplan as a pass-catcher, the former five-star had a lot to prove this season. Already known as a strong blocker, the junior showed off his own athleticism against Oregon, breaking multiple tackles and even hurdling a Ducks' defender.

This past Saturday, Washington's two receptions for 33 yards against Samford and his strong blocking in the screen and run game.

Kirby Smart commented about Washington's performance following Saturday's game saying Darnell hasn't even really had a chance to display the game-changing ability he creates as a blocker in the run game. Though Saturday, Washington asserted his dominance against an outmanned Samford.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN