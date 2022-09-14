Read full article on original website
Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 15-16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:30 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical. 6:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft. 6:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance. 6:52...
Milton piles up TDs in Berwick win over Franklin
Jayden Milton rushed for 243 yards and five touchdowns and caught a TD pass Thursday, leading Berwick to a 40-22 prep football win over Franklin and a 3-0 start for the Panthers. Franklin, 0-3, led 22-20 as late as the 2:00 mark of the third quarter, after running back Zamarion...
