Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Shrewsbury woman dies as a result of bus crash
SHREWSBURY – A Shrewsbury woman has died after she was injured during a crash involving a school bus on Sept. 15. The Office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. has identified the victim as April Handley, 49. The Shrewsbury Police Department responded to a crash on South...
Community resource dogs gain popularity in Central MA
REGION – If you attend community events in Hudson, you may have seen a dog that resembles a small polar bear, walking alongside Hudson Police Detective Chad Crogan. “Murf” is a 10-month-old white golden retriever who was adopted by the Hudson Police Department a few months ago to serve as the community resource dog for the town.
Brian D. Harrington, 68, of Hudson
– Brian David Harrington, 68, of Hudson, MA, died on Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2022 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his father David S. Harrington, his mother Frances (Harrington) Sousa, and his brother Michael D. Harrington. Brian attended Christ the King and St. Michael’s schools until his sophomore...
Marlborough Food Truck and Arts festival features good trucks, music
MARLBOROUGH – From ribs to potatoes to strawberries on a stick, from goat soap to jewelry to Halloween-themed items and from chalk art to how to make a bird feeder – all these things were part of the Food Truck and Arts Festival that took place on Sunday, Sept. 18, along Main Street.
Marlborough says farewell to the Venerable Father Michael McKinnon
MARLBOROUGH – It was a bittersweet evening as the Venerable Father Michael J. McKinnon celebrated his final Mass at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Marlborough, followed by a farewell reception at the Marlborough Country Club on Aug. 27. McKinnon and his family are moving to Moore County, N.C.,...
Northborough talks extension of free school lunches
NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough school leaders recently celebrated the extension of free school lunches. In July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension of School Meals for All for this school year after a federal program expired. “I highlight that and emphasize that because I hope it will continue infinitely...
Grafton gathers for the annual Gazebo-Palooza fundraiser
GRAFTON – It was a great prelude to the main attraction. On Saturday, Sept. 17, organizers for next month’s Small Stones Festival of the Arts presented its annual Gazebo-Palooza fundraiser. “We’re delighted that the day turned out to be a beautiful one,” said Dana Wilson of Small Stones....
Southwick Zoo opens 2022 Festival of Illumination
MENDON – Attendees of Southwick Zoo flooded into Galliford’s Restaurant and Tavern in celebration of this year’s Festival of Illumination, which is titled “Once Upon a Time,” on Sept. 1. This year, the zoo has partnered yet again with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group to...
Marlborough High’s band marches past summer camp and toward fall season
MARLBOROUGH – If you drove by the Whitcomb Middle School in mid-August, you would see 45 Marlborough High School and eighth grade musicians marching through the summer heat in preparation for the upcoming season. A yearly tradition, the camp welcomes musicians from eighth to 12th grade for about a...
Grafton releases official primary election results
GRAFTON – Paul Revere drew one vote in the town’s State Primary Election on Sept. 6. So did Turtle Boy, Donald Trump and Billy Bulger. They were among the dozens of names that appeared in the official results released this week by the Town Clerk’s office. For...
