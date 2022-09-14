Read full article on original website
Is This Major Retail Chain Closing its Shreveport-Bossier Stores?
A major national retail chain previously announced that it would be shutting down operations at 150 of its locations. Now we know which stores will be the first to close, including one right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA. According to CNBC, major retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has announced...
KSLA
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Highland Jazz & Blues Festival & Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed the Highland Jazz & Blues Festival and the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival.
KTAL
Shreveport woman dies in overnight shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Latoya Kellum. SPD officers were called to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday in response to...
KSLA
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival celebrates 18th year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival kicked off for the 18th time on Saturday, Sept. 17. Attendees gathered at Columbia Park to enjoy music, food, and an art competition where four artists competed to design next year’s poster. The winner of the painting competition this...
outdoorsfirst.com
Red River Presents New Puzzle For Bassmaster Central Open
SHREVEPORT, La. — The Red River boasts a pair of Bassmaster Classics to its history, but this fishery will present a very different picture than those 2009 and 2012 events as anglers take on these storied waters for the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Red River presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
KSLA
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18 the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
KTBS
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
bossierpress.com
Mooringsport Mayor Arrested for Public Contract Fraud
In January 2022, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) was requested by Caddo Parish Constable’s Office to investigate an allegation of fraud by a public official. The public official was identified as the Mooringsport Mayor, 54-year-old William Chester Coffman. After receiving the allegation, LSP...
tmpresale.com
Bossier City R&B Music Experiences concert in Bossier City, LA Dec 09, 2022 – presale code
A Bossier City R&B Music Experience pre-sale code is finally here: This is your best chance to order tickets for Bossier City R&B Music Experience before the public. This might be your one chance ever to see Bossier City R&B Music Experience live in Bossier City!. Bossier City R&B Music...
KSLA
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street. Officials say two women got into an argument at a party. One of the women left and returned in a blue Honda Accord and opened fire.
One Person Injured Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in the Caddo Fire district. According to the deputies, one person was taken to [..]
I Had the Best Dish at a Hidden Gem Greek Restaurant in Bossier
There is a Restaurant in Bossier on Airline That Has a Loyal Fan Base. The Greek Corner is tucked away between Monjunis and Trejos on Airline Drive in Bossier. If you blink you'll miss it. You better put your blinker on before you turn into the little parking lot otherwise you'll lose concentration and keep driving past. This Greek spot has been around for years and it's almost like a secret spot on Airline in Bsosier. It's hidden in plain sight.
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
KSLA
Shreveport native’s new film showing at Robinson Film Center next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracey Reneé, a Shreveport native, has a new documentary premiering at the Robinson Film Center on Sept. 29, 2022. “Policing Joy is a 22-minute documentary short film that aims to stimulate a global the conversation around Black women and girls’ encounters with hair bias in schools and society,” according to the synopsis of the film.
q973radio.com
McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s Are Giving Away Burgers FOR FREE on Sunday in Shreveport-Bossier!
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and a bunch of places have deals, including three big chains here in the Shreveport-Bossier area, offering FREE burgers with any purchase in the Shreveport-Bossier area! Do you know of another restaurant in the ArkLaTex offering a discount? Drop us a note on our Facebook and let us know!
KSLA
One dead after Cotton Valley house fire
Officials say he bonded out for $50,000 shortly after being arrested. For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The ballots have...
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
