Chronicle
Sportswrap: Football cruises to 3-0, men's soccer draws at home against North Carolina
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Sept. 12-18. Football. Duke continued its winning ways Saturday...
Chronicle
No. 5 Duke men’s soccer battles to 1-1 draw in thriller against North Carolina
Tobacco Road games always provide a show, but Friday night’s marquee matchup at Koskinen Stadium may have just earned itself a spot on Broadway. It was a combative, end-to-end affair from whistle to whistle, punctuated by all the physical fouls, moments of quality and bundles of bubbled-up tension one might expect in a Duke-North Carolina game. With a couple of quick-fire goals in the first half and seemingly endless long passes from keeper to forward and back again, it had all the markings of a shootout. While it did not live up to that moniker and finished 1-1, it was certainly a match that will be remembered as one of the most entertaining the Blue Devils have played this season.
Chronicle
Breakout weekend for freshman Taylor Atkinson helps Duke volleyball to wins against Winthrop and Harvard
The highs and lows of volleyball aren’t only about the jumps. They are about the missed digs and swift rebounds that leave fans in awe and launch the players into frustration. Still, the lows are just as important as the highs; they build a team's identity. Whether that identity...
Chronicle
Extra point: All-around performance propels Duke football to 3-0
Duke football dominated North Carolina A&T 49-20 to move to 3-0. With three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead, the Blue Zone breaks down everything you need to know about the Blue Devils runaway victory:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Quick start. Duke wasted no time Saturday night, starting the...
Chronicle
BACK IN BULL CITY: Duke football races past North Carolina A&T at home for third-straight win
Three games in, the Blue Devils are yet to falter. Duke bolted past visiting North Carolina A&T in Saturday evening’s matchup at Wallace Wade Stadium, using a first-quarter onslaught to build a 28-6 halftime lead en route to a 49-20 win. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard paced the Blue Devils with four total touchdowns as head coach Mike Elko’s squad maintained its perfect record with a decisive win in front of 32,802 fans—the most at Wallace Wade since 2019—on its home field.
Chronicle
Graham's 89th-minute goal leads No. 3 Duke women’s soccer past Syracuse
As the clock ticked down toward zero, it looked as if the Blue Devils would be taking another tough-luck decision this month. After a rough first half, they had controlled nearly every minute of the second 45, and a few inches here and there had been the difference between a scoreless draw and a multi-goal lead.
Chronicle
The more you know: Shakur Mohammed leads Duke men's soccer's offense
Following his decisive goal in Duke's Sept. 10 win against Louisville, sophomore forward Shakur Mohammed was named an ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He is the first Blue Devil to earn those honors since Thorleifur Ulfarsson on Oct. 5, 2021. Although the Cardinals started strong with a goal from...
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football keep undefeated season alive against North Carolina A&T?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. After winning its first two games, Duke returns home Saturday for a 6 p.m. matchup against North Carolina A&T.
Chronicle
Third and goal: Duke needs to control line of scrimmage against North Carolina A&T
A sold-out Wallace Wade stadium sets the stage for Saturday evening’s matchup against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. As Duke looks to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018, the Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils’ Week 3 matchup:. Stop the run.
Chronicle
Duke to lift classroom mask mandate Sept. 22
After two years of requiring masks in classrooms, Duke announced that the classroom mask mandate will be lifted next Thursday, Sept. 22. Unvaccinated individuals will also no longer be required to wear masks indoors. By then, Durham’s community level will have been below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s...
Chronicle
Duke Graduate Students Union launches campaign for formal recognition on new dean’s first day
The Duke Graduate Students Union officially launched a campaign to obtain recognition and bargaining power with the University. The union held their Fair Contract Rally Thursday at the Chapel steps to advocate for National Labor Relations Board recognition, coinciding with new Dean of the Graduate School Suzanne Barbour’s first day.
