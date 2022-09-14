ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

No. 5 Duke men’s soccer battles to 1-1 draw in thriller against North Carolina

Tobacco Road games always provide a show, but Friday night’s marquee matchup at Koskinen Stadium may have just earned itself a spot on Broadway. It was a combative, end-to-end affair from whistle to whistle, punctuated by all the physical fouls, moments of quality and bundles of bubbled-up tension one might expect in a Duke-North Carolina game. With a couple of quick-fire goals in the first half and seemingly endless long passes from keeper to forward and back again, it had all the markings of a shootout. While it did not live up to that moniker and finished 1-1, it was certainly a match that will be remembered as one of the most entertaining the Blue Devils have played this season.
Chronicle

Extra point: All-around performance propels Duke football to 3-0

Duke football dominated North Carolina A&T 49-20 to move to 3-0. With three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead, the Blue Zone breaks down everything you need to know about the Blue Devils runaway victory:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Quick start. Duke wasted no time Saturday night, starting the...
College Basketball
Sports
Basketball
Chronicle

BACK IN BULL CITY: Duke football races past North Carolina A&T at home for third-straight win

Three games in, the Blue Devils are yet to falter. Duke bolted past visiting North Carolina A&T in Saturday evening’s matchup at Wallace Wade Stadium, using a first-quarter onslaught to build a 28-6 halftime lead en route to a 49-20 win. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard paced the Blue Devils with four total touchdowns as head coach Mike Elko’s squad maintained its perfect record with a decisive win in front of 32,802 fans—the most at Wallace Wade since 2019—on its home field.
Chronicle

Graham's 89th-minute goal leads No. 3 Duke women’s soccer past Syracuse

As the clock ticked down toward zero, it looked as if the Blue Devils would be taking another tough-luck decision this month. After a rough first half, they had controlled nearly every minute of the second 45, and a few inches here and there had been the difference between a scoreless draw and a multi-goal lead.
Chronicle

The more you know: Shakur Mohammed leads Duke men's soccer's offense

Following his decisive goal in Duke's Sept. 10 win against Louisville, sophomore forward Shakur Mohammed was named an ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He is the first Blue Devil to earn those honors since Thorleifur Ulfarsson on Oct. 5, 2021. Although the Cardinals started strong with a goal from...
Chronicle

Duke to lift classroom mask mandate Sept. 22

After two years of requiring masks in classrooms, Duke announced that the classroom mask mandate will be lifted next Thursday, Sept. 22. Unvaccinated individuals will also no longer be required to wear masks indoors. By then, Durham’s community level will have been below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s...
