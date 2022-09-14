Tobacco Road games always provide a show, but Friday night’s marquee matchup at Koskinen Stadium may have just earned itself a spot on Broadway. It was a combative, end-to-end affair from whistle to whistle, punctuated by all the physical fouls, moments of quality and bundles of bubbled-up tension one might expect in a Duke-North Carolina game. With a couple of quick-fire goals in the first half and seemingly endless long passes from keeper to forward and back again, it had all the markings of a shootout. While it did not live up to that moniker and finished 1-1, it was certainly a match that will be remembered as one of the most entertaining the Blue Devils have played this season.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO