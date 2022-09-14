ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

GSLE sets Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon

NEW ORLEANS — Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host its 11th annual Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon on Sept. 22 at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Barbara Auten, Christy Oliver Reeves and Sandy Summers will be recognized as Women of Distinction while Yolanda Dixon and Sharon Lavigne will be recognized with the Four Pillars award. WAFB Anchor Tisha Powell will emcee the event with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser delivering a keynote address.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 15-16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:30 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical. 6:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft. 6:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance. 6:52...
MORGAN CITY, LA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Obituaries
Morgan City, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Morgan City, LA
City
Home, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
brproud.com

BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus Tuesday, Sept. 13. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#St Vincent
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
iheart.com

LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge's favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA

