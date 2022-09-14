Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
GSLE sets Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon
NEW ORLEANS — Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host its 11th annual Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon on Sept. 22 at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Barbara Auten, Christy Oliver Reeves and Sandy Summers will be recognized as Women of Distinction while Yolanda Dixon and Sharon Lavigne will be recognized with the Four Pillars award. WAFB Anchor Tisha Powell will emcee the event with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser delivering a keynote address.
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
stmarynow.com
Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 15-16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:30 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical. 6:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft. 6:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance. 6:52...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
brproud.com
BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus Tuesday, Sept. 13. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father and Daughter Airlifted in Major Multi-Vehicle Crash in New Iberia (UPDATED)
UPDATE: NIPD spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes says the AirMed helicopter has taken a man and his 11-month-old infant daughter to the hospital as they are now in critical condition following today's crash, according to KLFY. Authorities say the father and his child were in the vehicle that was hit head-on...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Houma man arrested, accused of molesting wife’s teenage daughter
According to deputies, 57-year-old Craig Edward Glover of Houma is accused of 5 counts of molestation of a juvenile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
Two years in the making: Big Mike’s ‘Boss Hog’ Makes it to Houma
Big Mike’s BBQ is a Houma staple, not only for the food but for being rooted in the community. The restaurant is working on building a new Houma location which will house a 4,000-pound pit named “Boss Hog.” Boss Hog has finally made it home to Houma.
One of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Vermilion Parish
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO), one of Acadiana's most wanted fugitives has been arrested.
iheart.com
LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting
The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
cenlanow.com
As family members mourn the death of teen shot in Thibodaux, another arrest is made in his case
SCHRIEVER, La. (WGNO)— As family members gathered to mourn the fatal Lafourche Parish shooting of Jairen Cole, a second arrest was made in connection to the teenager’s death. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Thibodaux Police Department announced the arrest of a 12-year-old boy in connection to the shooting....
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
Assumption Parish teen found shot inside Thibodaux home
An Assumption Parish teenager died Saturday (Sept. 10) after detectives say he was shot multiple times at a home in Thibodaux.
Comments / 0