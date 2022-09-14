Read full article on original website
GSLE sets Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon
NEW ORLEANS — Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host its 11th annual Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon on Sept. 22 at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Barbara Auten, Christy Oliver Reeves and Sandy Summers will be recognized as Women of Distinction while Yolanda Dixon and Sharon Lavigne will be recognized with the Four Pillars award. WAFB Anchor Tisha Powell will emcee the event with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser delivering a keynote address.
Wheel House for Sept. 16
Sponsored by VFW Post 4222 Auxiliary 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Joe’s Boots, Seventh Street, Morgan City. Proceeds benefit veterans’ families. Live On Stage and Morgan City Live, Community Concert Association of Morgan City host pop vocal trio, Divas3, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. They will perform hits by famous female singers in music history. Tickets, $25, adults; $5, students K-12; and season tickets ($45, adults; $10, students) for 2022-23 concert season available online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.
Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 15-16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:30 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical. 6:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft. 6:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance. 6:52...
Milton piles up TDs in Berwick win over Franklin
Jayden Milton rushed for 243 yards and five touchdowns and caught a TD pass Thursday, leading Berwick to a 40-22 prep football win over Franklin and a 3-0 start for the Panthers. Franklin, 0-3, led 22-20 as late as the 2:00 mark of the third quarter, after running back Zamarion...
