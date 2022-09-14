ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Elisabeth Röhm Remembers ‘Brave’ Anne Heche Ahead of ‘Girl in Room 13’ Premiere (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago

One of Anne Heche’s final projects, “Girl in Room 13,” premieres on Saturday, just weeks after the star’s death.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with director Elisabeth Röhm and actress Larissa Dias to learn more about the Lifetime movie centering on violence against women.

Lahmers noted how difficult it must be to premiere the movie without Anne, and asked how they were doing. Elisabeth said, “Reeling, like just to be expected. We shared a very special journey with Anne telling this important film.”

Röhm went on to explain, “And it really was personal to Anne as well. She had been through a lot of abuse in her childhood, and stopping violence against women was really important for her to participate in.”

In the movie, Anne plays a mom whose daughter (Dias) is kidnapped by an ex with the intention of selling her to human traffickers.

Jenn asked Larissa what it was like working with Heche.

“She's a phenomenal actress,” Larissa said. “She brings her A game to this movie, specifically, because she was very passionate about the cause.”

Did Anne give her advice? Dias said, “She pushed me sometimes. ‘Just really go for it.’”

Elisabeth added, “She was just incredibly brave and generous. But she also… genuinely had that movie star magic… and she was inspiring to the other actors.”

Sharing memories of Heche that embodied her from set, Röhm said, “She was a super great collaborator. She was somebody who came to work early, left late, was invested.”

Elisabeth continued, “It feels very sacred to be able to hold this space also for her. We really both loved working with her, so it's definitely been overwhelming. I admired her very much.”

Röhm said of the movie, “We really just hope this movie, which humbly tells one story, one version of human trafficking in modern society, really draws attention to this $150-billion industry. Statistics alone are never really current because we have no way of knowing how many people are in captivity.”

“Girl in Room 13” premieres September 17 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436l3t_0hv6hJha00

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Fights Late Actress' Eldest Son For Control Of Estate As Court Drama Continues To Heat Up

Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend and her oldest son continue to battle in court over who should be named executor of the late actress’ estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. James Tupper, Heche’s ex-boyfriend whom she shared Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, with, recently claimed Heche named him executor of her estate more than 10 years before her tragic death last month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Röhm
Person
Anne Heche
ETOnline.com

'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo (Exclusive)

The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst. ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Room 13#Violence Against Women#Film Star#Lifetime
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
extratv

Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Got Hitched, Partied in Fargo Saturday!

TMZ reports Duhamel and fiancée Audra Mari, Miss World America, were married in Fargo, North Dakota, near-ish his hometown of Minot. They tied the knot atop the Jasper Hotel, then surprised locals by driving around town in a vintage red wheels, happily kissing, before showing up — in full wedding gear — at the local tavern Duffy's, where they drank and partied in celebration of their nuptials.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!. McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month. The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech

Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!

A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad

Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
TV SERIES
extratv

extratv

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy