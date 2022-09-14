ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, MA

fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
Paxton, MA
Massachusetts Government
Princeton, MA
Princeton, MA
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Adoption Option: Meet Bullwinkle!

Bullwinkle is a super sweet, playful boy who enjoys the company of other dogs. Bullwinkle is approximately 2 years old, is easy going, and makes friends wherever he goes. His wonderful disposition along with that adorable face is sure to win your heart. Bullwinkle has not lived with cats or children, but a home with another dog and an active person or family would suit him just fine. Contact us at dogs@worcesterarl.org to meet this gorgeous boy today.
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in Worcester

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources has confirmed the invasive Spotted Lanternfly in Worcester. The City of Worcester's Department of Sustainability and Resilience is encouraging residents to be on alert for the insect, and to report positively identified specimens to MDAR. The Spotted Lanternfly attacks 70 different plants,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
BOSTON, MA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Worcester, MA — 15 Top Places!

Do you want to go on a food trip just in time for brunch but don’t know the perfect destination?. Check out Worcester in Massachusetts. The city, known for its historic charm is also home to a wide array of eateries that together make up Worcester’s vibrant food scene.
WORCESTER, MA
country1025.com

3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
SEEKONK, MA
CBS Boston

Aggressive turkeys take over Woburn neighborhood

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWOBURN - It's a turkey takeover for one Woburn neighborhood. The pesky birds are pecking at cars, tires, and children. "The most aggressive one is Kevin," says Meaghan Tolson, a neighbor who has named the aggressive birds. "Then there are three ladies because their coloring isn't so distinct. It's Esther, Gladys and Patricia. Even if you are parked, Kevin will try to get in your car." The attacks are happening near Nashua and Tremont streets. Every neighbor has a story, and most have hilarious, yet terrifying, videos of the incidents. Tolson has almost a dozen videos....
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
BOSTON, MA

