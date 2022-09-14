Read full article on original website
These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
Adoption Option: Meet Bullwinkle!
Bullwinkle is a super sweet, playful boy who enjoys the company of other dogs. Bullwinkle is approximately 2 years old, is easy going, and makes friends wherever he goes. His wonderful disposition along with that adorable face is sure to win your heart. Bullwinkle has not lived with cats or children, but a home with another dog and an active person or family would suit him just fine. Contact us at dogs@worcesterarl.org to meet this gorgeous boy today.
Worcester events, take your pick: Greek Festival, Beats and Barbecue, stART on the Street
It won't take more than a few pennies in the gas tank to find something to do this weekend. A full lineup of events is taking place in Worcester. The...
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
City Hosting Public Meeting on Monday for 149 W. Boylston Dr. Property
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Department of Public Works and Parks and other organizations are initiating the Master Plan process for the parcel at 149 West Boylston Dr. with the first of two public meetings on Monday. The DPW is partnering with the University of Massachusetts Amherst College of...
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in Worcester
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources has confirmed the invasive Spotted Lanternfly in Worcester. The City of Worcester's Department of Sustainability and Resilience is encouraging residents to be on alert for the insect, and to report positively identified specimens to MDAR. The Spotted Lanternfly attacks 70 different plants,...
Pregnancy centers warn that sanctions could violate their First Amendment rights
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office is reviewing a letter from a group of so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that accuses her office of taking unconstitutional action against them. The letter asks Healey to rescind an advisory her office issued this summer saying the centers may mislead patients about abortion. The...
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
House of the Week: Shrewsbury 5-bedroom Cape 'not the typical cookie cutter'
SHREWSBURY — This 4,060-square-foot contemporary Cape, set in nearly two wooded acres on a quiet dead-end street, is a departure from the “typical cookie cutter layout.”. The five-bedroom, four-bath home at 11 Greenleaf Farms Circle is listed at $1.275 million with Lee Joseph with Coldwell Banker Realty – Worcester.
Best Brunch in Worcester, MA — 15 Top Places!
Do you want to go on a food trip just in time for brunch but don’t know the perfect destination?. Check out Worcester in Massachusetts. The city, known for its historic charm is also home to a wide array of eateries that together make up Worcester’s vibrant food scene.
3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.
Aggressive turkeys take over Woburn neighborhood
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWOBURN - It's a turkey takeover for one Woburn neighborhood. The pesky birds are pecking at cars, tires, and children. "The most aggressive one is Kevin," says Meaghan Tolson, a neighbor who has named the aggressive birds. "Then there are three ladies because their coloring isn't so distinct. It's Esther, Gladys and Patricia. Even if you are parked, Kevin will try to get in your car." The attacks are happening near Nashua and Tremont streets. Every neighbor has a story, and most have hilarious, yet terrifying, videos of the incidents. Tolson has almost a dozen videos....
COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
