Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Benzinga
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%
IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
Benzinga
Monthly Dividend ETFs
Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Benzinga
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.6%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion. Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
System1 SST stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $8.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million. SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $20.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. Gannett Co GCI shares increased by 3.27%...
Benzinga
Securities Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Latch, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisition Corp. ("Latch") LTCH. The action charges Latch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Latch's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Latch investors have suffered significant losses.
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks
As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
If You Invested $1,000 In Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Marathon's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
