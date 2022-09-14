ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
Monthly Dividend ETFs

Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
Securities Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Latch, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisition Corp. ("Latch") LTCH. The action charges Latch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Latch's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Latch investors have suffered significant losses.
Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks

As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
