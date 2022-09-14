ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time

Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome

A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
ROME, NY
Syracuse, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Syracuse, NY
WGRZ TV

Multiple top-prize lottery winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
FREDONIA, NY
WIBX 950

Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween

Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
CHITTENANGO, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Diner to Open on Utica St

A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
HAMILTON, NY
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Travis Tritt
Syracuse.com

Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter

Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
FULTON, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?

SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
SYRACUSE, NY
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concert#Stubhub#Amp#Vividseats#Rock N Roll Cowboy#Megaseats
Syracuse.com

Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year

You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Lite 98.7

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
14850.com

Waffle Frolic will close October 15th, the Ithaca Commons eatery says

Open since 2010 in a two-story café space at the heart of the Ithaca Commons, Waffle Frolic has featured all things waffle, from waffles topped with bananas, maple syrup, chocolate chips, or fresh berries to cinnamon roll waffles, bacon and egg waffles, even fried chicken and waffles. The popular eatery announced this morning they’re closing their doors on October 15th.
ITHACA, NY

