Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time
Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome
A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Schedule released for NY Cannabis Insider Live event on Sept. 23 in Syracuse
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will hold a professional cannabis industry half-day conference from 1:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Rail Line in Syracuse. A networking and cocktail reception will follow. Purchase tickets here. Join us for an afternoon of...
WGRZ TV
Multiple top-prize lottery winners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween
Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Camillus angler lands college bass fishing scholarship: ‘I want to win a national championship’
Here’s a pro tip for parents stressed out over the high cost of college education: take your kids bass fishing. Eventually they might get good enough to earn a bass fishing scholarship. Yes, that’s a real thing. Just ask Christian Misciagna, a 2022 graduate of West Genesee High...
Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter
Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?
SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Terry Lee Shaler had a way of making those around her comfortable. Note to readers:...
$969,000 home in Skaneateles: See 128 home sales in Onondaga County
128 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 5 and Sep. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath colonial in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $969,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year
You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
Brews and Brats property is being sold and restaurant is closed, owners say
The owners of Brews and Brats at Autumn View have accepted a purchase offer on the property, and the eatery just outside the Village of Trumansburg is “permanently closed as of today,” they announced on Sunday morning. “We thought we would have enough supplies to last through at...
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Clash of reigning section champions ends with must-see defensive stop (videos, photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game between defending Class A state champion Christian Brothers Academy and defending Section III Class AA champion Cicero-North Syracuse lived up to the hype and then some. The Brothers defended their home field with a narrow 42-41 win over the Northstars. “These kids never give...
How many people were in the Dome for Syracuse football’s wild win vs. Purdue?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Purdue went down to the wire in a thriller on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The fans who came were treated to a fourth-quarter classic, with four lead changes and a combined six touchdowns in the decisive quarter. The Orange (3-0, 1-0...
Waffle Frolic will close October 15th, the Ithaca Commons eatery says
Open since 2010 in a two-story café space at the heart of the Ithaca Commons, Waffle Frolic has featured all things waffle, from waffles topped with bananas, maple syrup, chocolate chips, or fresh berries to cinnamon roll waffles, bacon and egg waffles, even fried chicken and waffles. The popular eatery announced this morning they’re closing their doors on October 15th.
Syracuse receives AP Top 25 votes for first time in 2022 following last-second win over Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a thrilling, last-second win over Purdue on Saturday, Syracuse football received AP Top 25 votes Sunday. Seven AP voters had the Orange on their ballots. It’s the first time SU has appeared in any capacity in the poll so far this season. It has already received votes the past two weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
