Iran president demands US 'guarantees' on nuclear deal

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi demanded US "guarantees" it will not withdraw again from a nuclear deal if it is revived ahead of his debut visit to the United Nations. Raisi last year succeeded Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who spoke to Obama by telephone while visiting New York for the United Nations.
Trump news - live: Biden says Mar-a-Lago documents raise concerns, calls it ‘irresponsible’

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the discovery of top-secret documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”Mr Biden said that he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” He added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?”Meanwhile, Mr Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio.The former president appeared to recall a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and...
