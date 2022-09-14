Read full article on original website
Related
Iran president demands US 'guarantees' on nuclear deal
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi demanded US "guarantees" it will not withdraw again from a nuclear deal if it is revived ahead of his debut visit to the United Nations. Raisi last year succeeded Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who spoke to Obama by telephone while visiting New York for the United Nations.
Biden, again, says U.S. would help Taiwan if China attacks
In an interview with the CBS news show 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, President Biden says White House policy remains unchanged.
Trump news - live: Biden says Mar-a-Lago documents raise concerns, calls it ‘irresponsible’
President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the discovery of top-secret documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”Mr Biden said that he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” He added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?”Meanwhile, Mr Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio.The former president appeared to recall a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and...
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian military says Russian attacks repelled in Kharkiv and Kherson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows there will be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putin says Russia's not responsible for the EU's energy crisis — it just needs to 'push the button' on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to get more natural gas
Europe is dependent on Russia for natural gas, but Gazprom has turned off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russian President Putin said the EU just has to turn on Nord Stream 2 for more natural gas. The Nord Stream 2 runs parallel to Nord Stream 1, a key gas pipeline...
Comments / 0