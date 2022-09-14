Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
St. Mary Leaders in Philanthropy
The Community Foundation of Acadiana named Jodi and Burt Adams as St. Mary's Leaders in Philanthropy at an awards event Thursday at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. They're shown with longtime foundation CEO Raymond Hebert, left. The honorees were praised for their work with Central Catholic and Pharr Chapel, their mission work in the United States and abroad, and their service to universities and charitable organizations.
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
stmarynow.com
Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest
It has been a busy 24 hours with threats made at area schools.
36-Year-Old Chad Lee Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lafourche Parish (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed a life. The crash happened on Wednesday on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th street.
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus Tuesday, Sept. 13. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 15-16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:30 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical. 6:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft. 6:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance. 6:52...
Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an...
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Father and Daughter Airlifted in Major Multi-Vehicle Crash in New Iberia (UPDATED)
A man and his 11-month-old infant daughter have been airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries following the crash on Jane Street.
brproud.com
5 students face expulsion after large fight at Capitol Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) has issued a statement about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. The fight started with two students but escalated near the end of the first period. EBRPSS says five students could...
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
One of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Vermilion Parish
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO), one of Acadiana's most wanted fugitives has been arrested.
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police address social media posts regarding attempted abduction
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
1 Man And His 11-Month-Old Son Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash On Jane Street (New Iberia, LA)
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Jane Street in New Iberia that injured a man and his 11-month-old son. The man and the infant were airlifted to the local hospitals.
