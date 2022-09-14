The Community Foundation of Acadiana named Jodi and Burt Adams as St. Mary's Leaders in Philanthropy at an awards event Thursday at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. They're shown with longtime foundation CEO Raymond Hebert, left. The honorees were praised for their work with Central Catholic and Pharr Chapel, their mission work in the United States and abroad, and their service to universities and charitable organizations.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO