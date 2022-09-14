ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

St. Mary Leaders in Philanthropy

The Community Foundation of Acadiana named Jodi and Burt Adams as St. Mary's Leaders in Philanthropy at an awards event Thursday at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. They're shown with longtime foundation CEO Raymond Hebert, left. The honorees were praised for their work with Central Catholic and Pharr Chapel, their mission work in the United States and abroad, and their service to universities and charitable organizations.
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
MORGAN CITY, LA
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus Tuesday, Sept. 13. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 15-16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:30 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical. 6:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft. 6:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance. 6:52...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police asking for help to locate missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police address social media posts regarding attempted abduction

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA

