Iranian hackers charged in cyberattacks targeting US power companies, municipalities, businesses and nonprofits

Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018.
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
WTOP
DC man arrested in Stafford for passing counterfeit bills
A man was arrested in Stafford, Virginia, after he allegedly tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills at local restaurants and other businesses, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge of Washington, D.C. has been charged with possession of fraudulent currency, uttering fraudulent currency and...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively.
WTOP
1 killed in shooting, Fairfax Co. police say
Fairfax County Police said officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound after an apparent shooting in the Alexandria, Virginia, area near Mount Vernon, on Saturday night. Officers are in the 8400 block of Madge Ln in Alexandria area for a shooting. Man found w/a gunshot wound to upper body. Victim taken to hospital w/life-threatening inj. Relationship unk. Suspects described as four H/M’s, wearing all blk. Avoid area. Call 911 w/any info. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/px5RCM4DFZ.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
WTOP
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway
A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say. Police say they found a woman dead in the road in the 5300 block of Maryland Route 210 — otherwise known as Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, just south of the D.C.-Maryland line, just after 2:30 a.m.
NBC Washington
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
WTOP
DC man gets more than 2 consecutive life sentences for ‘jealousy’ killings
A D.C. man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years, following his conviction earlier this year in a double murder in Maryland. Trevor Frazier, 24, and Raymond Giles, 26, were found shot to death on Fable Drive in Capitol Heights in 2019 “because of jealousy,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.
NBC Washington
Lawsuit Alleges DC Apartment Building Changed Locks on Shooting Victim
A Howard University graduate claims he was forced out of his luxury apartment building on 14th Street after becoming the victim of a violent crime there, and now a D.C. judge has ruled portions of the man's lawsuit that allege racial discrimination and other offenses by the building’s management can go forward.
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
WTOP
Md. man extradited to face murder charges in Georgetown shooting death
A Maryland man has been extradited from Jamaica to face murder charges in a shooting death on a sidewalk in Georgetown in January. Ranje Wade Chin Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tarek Boothe, 27, of Alexandria. He’s being held without bond.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
WTOP
Spotsylvania school board extends offer to unconventional superintendent candidate
Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ next superintendent could be a man with no experience in education. The Virginia-county’s school board formally offered Mark Taylor the job on Friday. The county’s school board voted 4-3 to extend a finalized offer to Taylor after a lengthy closed session. Taylor will receive...
WJLA
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier came face-to-face with an armed robber while delivering mail to the residents on K Street in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1121 K Street Southeast, Brian Harris with the...
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed man
Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said that an officer shot and killed an armed man during the predawn hours Saturday. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Sands Road in Harwood, Corporal Chris Anderson told WTOP. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a call at...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Target Store
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 3:40 pm, the suspect placed an Amazon Fire tablet in his backpack and left the California Target store without paying for it.
WTOP
Man shot near Inova hospital in Annandale, Va.
A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Annandale, Virginia, early Sunday evening. The victim’s injuries are now considered nonlife threatening, and they remain hospitalized. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Woodburn...
Sisters Reported Missing For Two Years Could Be In Maryland, DC Area: Reports
More than two years after a pair of sisters went missing with their mother, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is advising that they may be in the Maryland-Washington, DC area. Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, now 9 and 7 years old, were reported missing in March...
