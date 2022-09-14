Read full article on original website
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Before the game kicked off, the Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those on the field to celebrate the occasion was billionaire Jeff Bezos. The...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys vs. Bengals: Coach Change with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore for QB Cooper Rush?
Gimme Jimmy? Nab Newton? Nope. The Cowboys' best solution lies within in Cooper Rush. But coach Mike McCarthy is hinting at a change involving Kellen Moore.
Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers
Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract. According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple...
What Nathaniel Hackett can learn from ill-fated Russell Wilson decision
Nathaniel Hackett has only coached one game as an NFL head coach, but he might have learned a valuable lesson that will shape the rest of his career. In critical moments in competitive games, it is always better to prioritize "players" over "plays" when making decisions. Pardon me for using...
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on Daniel Jones' leadership in Giants 19-16 victory
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston discuss Daniel Jones' leadership qualities after the New York Giants moved to 2-0 by defeating the Carolina Panthers. They also talked about Xavier McKinney doing it on the defensive end all game.
49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.
Eagles counting on trio of 'Batman' receivers vs. Vikings
PHILADEPLHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has a trio of winged receivers — bats, of sorts, in this case as much as they are Eagles — in the offense and ready to Sock! Pow! Bam! their way into the end zone against Minnesota. Who are those masked men?
College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Texans-Broncos
The Houston Texans are coming off a rare tie while the Denver Broncos look to regroup after a one-point loss on Monday Night Football as the teams prepare to play Sunday in the Mile High City. The Texans played to a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the 15th Week...
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has tools to change Tua's reputation
For most of the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 win, Tua Tagovailoa chipped away at the New England Patriots defense with almost too much patience. The Dolphins didn't trade for Tyreek Hill to attack the field horizontally. They want to get more vertical, even if that's not something Tagovailoa has done at a high volume in his career.
Why Minnesota is a top ten team | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. In the preseason, RJ predicted the Minnesota Golden Gophers would win the Big Ten west and play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. After the Gophers 3-0 start, RJ believes they already show the makings of a top ten team, which is why he ranked them 10th in his latest rankings.
Justin Herbert's gutsy effort not enough to lead Chargers past Chiefs
In a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense took over. The Chiefs held Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to 401 total yards and grabbed the winning score on a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by rookie defensive back Jaylen Watson.
