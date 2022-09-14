ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

What Nathaniel Hackett can learn from ill-fated Russell Wilson decision

Nathaniel Hackett has only coached one game as an NFL head coach, but he might have learned a valuable lesson that will shape the rest of his career. In critical moments in competitive games, it is always better to prioritize "players" over "plays" when making decisions. Pardon me for using...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami

Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Texans-Broncos

The Houston Texans are coming off a rare tie while the Denver Broncos look to regroup after a one-point loss on Monday Night Football as the teams prepare to play Sunday in the Mile High City. The Texans played to a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the 15th Week...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has tools to change Tua's reputation

For most of the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 win, Tua Tagovailoa chipped away at the New England Patriots defense with almost too much patience. The Dolphins didn't trade for Tyreek Hill to attack the field horizontally. They want to get more vertical, even if that's not something Tagovailoa has done at a high volume in his career.
NFL
FOX Sports

Why Minnesota is a top ten team | Number One College Football Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. In the preseason, RJ predicted the Minnesota Golden Gophers would win the Big Ten west and play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. After the Gophers 3-0 start, RJ believes they already show the makings of a top ten team, which is why he ranked them 10th in his latest rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Justin Herbert's gutsy effort not enough to lead Chargers past Chiefs

In a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense took over. The Chiefs held Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to 401 total yards and grabbed the winning score on a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by rookie defensive back Jaylen Watson.
KANSAS CITY, MO

