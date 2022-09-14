ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

This Is Wisconsin’s Best Sports Bar

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams , argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee as the top dog in Wisconsin . Here's what they had to say about it:

Milwaukee claims some of the state's most diehard fans, and one need look no further than the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill, whose namesake evokes religious zeal and the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena all at the same time. If you can't make it to the game, Mecca is the best place to catch every minute of action since it boasts a 42-foot high-definition TV that spans two stories. There are also another 64 screens, so everyone inside the 750-capacity venue won't miss a second of the game. The menu features typical bar fare like nachos, burgers, and wings. Guests can look forward to happy hour rates and drink specials on game days.

Planning a road trip? Check out Mashed 's complete list of the best sports bars in every state .

