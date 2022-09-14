ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

By Heather Taylor
 4 days ago
shaunl / Getty Images

This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?

GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall items shoppers should stock up on once they are available at Costco.

Chicken Pot Pie

It is highly recommended that Costco shoppers get their hands on this comfort food classic once it’s in stock. Ramhold calls it “the best chicken pot pie I’ve had.”

While the price will set shoppers back around $23, you’re getting your money’s worth. The Costco chicken pot pie weighs around five pounds.

“It feeds a crowd and it’s such a perfect fall dish when the days get shorter and colder,” said Ramhold.

Apple Juice

Costco shoppers can buy this tasty beverage year-round, but it’s especially great to keep on hand in the fall months.

“Go for the Kirkland Signature brand rather than the name brands your Costco might carry,” said Ramhold. “You’ll get two 1-gallon bottles for around $11.”

Dress up the apple juice with your own spice mix to make cider or enjoy it cold for a quintessential fall flavor you shouldn’t pass up.

Oatmeal

Stock up on instant oatmeal or rolled oats during your next Costco trip to warm up your breakfast when the temperatures start to drop. Oatmeal is one of the most inexpensive bulk breakfast options for everyone in the family to enjoy.

“A 52-count box of Quaker oatmeal with fall flavors like apples and cinnamon, maple and brown sugar, and cinnamon and spice will run about $16, which is 32 cents per package. If you prefer the original stuff so you can customize, you can expect to pay about $14 for a box with two 5-pound bags,” said Ramhold.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Muffins

Shoppers want to make sure one of the items added to their Costco cart this fall is pumpkin-flavored. Ramhold recommends purchasing the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Muffins.

“You can get a dozen of them for around $11,” said Ramhold, adding that these muffins freeze well and are big enough to split between two people.

Allergy Medication

With the changing seasons comes seasonal allergies, but fortunately none of your loved ones or yourself needs to struggle with these triggers on their own.

Ramhold recommends stocking up on generic versions of Claritin, Zyrtec, Allegra, Xyzal and Flonase for a fraction of the cost you would elsewhere.

“Prices will vary but hands down Kirkland Signature medications are just as good as name brands and the prices are so much better. You can get a year’s supply of Aller-tec (Costco’s generic Zyrtec) for around $16, or even less if it’s on sale.”

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets.

