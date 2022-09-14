ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Credits Jay Valai for Rediscovering Confidence and Joy

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLque_0hv6g45500

The senior says "I didn’t have to go anywhere. Clemson came to me,” and now he's "having fun playing football again" after a couple of roller coaster seasons for the Sooners.

NORMAN — Jaden Davis raised some eyebrows when he won Oklahoma’s starting cornerback job opposite of Woodi Washington .

But the senior corner didn’t shock anyone inside the program.

Davis has started on opening day for the Sooners for three straight years, but this time he’s intent on maintaining his levels of play all season.

Since working under new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai , Davis said he’s had his confidence restored, allowing him to play fast and free through OU’s first two games.

“Coach Valai really changed it all for me,” Davis said after practice on Monday. “Just having somebody that really believed in me. You know, Coach (Brent) Venables — he recruited me out of high school at Clemson. So knowing guys like that and having someone that believed in me and really pour into me, he was just a big difference.”

The clean slate has been beneficial for more than just Davis.

Oklahoma’s entire cornerback room has benefitted from a new voice leading them. Last year, the Sooners finished with the No. 111-ranked passing defense in the country, allowing 261.8 passing yards per game.

Through two games this year, OU has jumped up to No. 60, allowing 209.5 yards per game.

Jaden Davis earned one of the two starting cornerback spots at Oklahoma this year

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHGjm_0hv6g45500

The senior corner said he's regained his confidence working under OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai

BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYFxH_0hv6g45500

Davis has racked up four tackles through Oklahoma's first two games in 2022

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

“I feel like as a secondary we’ve been coming together way more than in the past,” Davis said. “I mean just meeting all the time and just preparing, I feel like we’ve grown closer. We’re going out to eat more and stuff like that.”

Venables hadn’t worked on the same staff as Valai before this season, but the Oklahoma head coach said he’s proud of the work that Valai has done alongside safeties coach Brandon Hall to help rebuild the OU secondary.

“I love watching practice,” said Venables, “all of his drill work, his fundamental work are things to help them, improve them as opposed to drilling to drill. He figures out where they need the most help and then he puts a great game plan in place to help them improve.

“So he does a great job. They trust him. We've tried to, knowing that maybe that's a group that was a little fragile when we got here back in January and December. It's been very intentional. … Jaden's been a byproduct of that. One of the most powerful things that you can say to somebody is, 'I believe in you.' But your actions got to back that up as well.

"That doesn't mean you don't hold them accountable and you don't correct them when they make mistakes. But when you've got, through a genuine, authentic relationship, you've got to develop that trust. And he's done that.”

Davis has built a strong relationship with Valai dating back to the winter, but his trust in Venables stretches back long before this past offseason.

Coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Davis had offers from all over the country — including Clemson.

“He’s always gone be the same regardless of where he’s at, what colors he has on,” Davis said. “… (When Venables was hired by OU) it was just crazy because like, everything just came full circle, you know? God says everything happens for a reason. So everything happens for a reason.

“Clemson happened to be the other school I was possibly going to go to. So it’s like I didn’t have to go anywhere. Clemson came to me.”

Finally taking the field under Venables, Davis is playing loose and free.

The senior has started both games for the Sooners, totaling four tackles and a tackle for loss.

And despite all of the changes around the program, Davis feels like things are finally falling into place.

“It’s just all come together for me at one time,” he said. “And I’m still improving. I’m not perfect. But I just feel like it’s a whole different feel. I’m having fun playing football. I haven’t had fun in a long time.”

NORMAN, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
NORMAN, OK
NORMAN, OK
