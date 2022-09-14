Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Watch the 2022 Brooklet Peanut Festival Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Peanut Festival returned to Brooklet this year. The 2022 parade was held Saturday morning. Enjoy a replay of the live stream via WTOC.
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
WJCL
WJCL Welcomes new reporter Michel'le Jackson to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cruising on the Savannah River on the Georgia Queen makes me feel like Royalty. I’ve recently moved to Savannah, and I head out to ask tourists what brings them to the hostess city. “It’s our first time in Savannah,” Kimberly Mackiel said. “My mom and...
WJCL
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Holly
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We meet a lot of puppies on Rescue Me Friday, but older dogs need attention to - maybe more. Meet Holly, a 9 year old mixed breed.
wtoc.com
Jewish Educational Alliance hosting vintage circus theme gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jewish Educational Alliance in Savannah took on a vintage circus theme Sunday. It’s all part of the JEA’s Annual Gala. The even featured performances from aerialists and live music. The gala benefits the JEA’s educational and community programs. Organizers say it also...
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
wtoc.com
Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods. “This gift of music,” said Tina Weil, an attendee. Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
wtoc.com
Phil the Neighborhoods kicks off Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just a few weeks away from the return of the Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event. But starting Friday, the group will be giving a taste of the music in your neighborhood. Phil in the Park will be back at Forsyth Park on...
wtoc.com
Remembering Reginald Brannan: Savannah police officer killed in off-duty crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A community coming together to remember a Savannah police officer killed in an off-duty crash. 23-year-old officer Reginald Brannan was killed in a car wreck last month after his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City while he was driving home from work.
WJCL
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate. WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the...
WJCL
Heavy police presence spotted in downtown Savannah Friday morning
WJCL 22 spotted a heavy police presence in downtown Savannah early Friday morning. Crowds of officers were seen near the intersection of W. 40th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. We're asking officers what happened at the scene.
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
wtoc.com
Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
wtoc.com
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
wtoc.com
Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala Saturday night. The Latin-themed gala celebrated the accomplishments of local Hispanic business owners, and community leaders. This is the first time they’ve been able to host the event since 2019 around 300 attendees gathered to highlight...
wtoc.com
Pooler Police investigating shooting on Silverton Road
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police say it happened around 5 a.m. on Silverton Road. They say it appears to be a domestic altercation. Police say the victim received a nonfatal gunshot injury. “This is an...
Comments / 0