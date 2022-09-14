Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
Applications being accepted for possible Special Project Local Option Tax Referendum
Floyd County has announced that online applications for a possible 2023 Special Project Local Option Tax referendum are now available for citizens on the Floyd County website. Applications submitted by the November 30th, 2022 deadline will be reviewed by Floyd County and City of Rome staff to present proposed operational costs and recommendations to the Citizens SPLOST Committee.
wrganews.com
GSP Investigating Fatal Wreck in Chattooga
A Car Chase in Chattooga County turned into a fatal accident last Friday (According to a report from WZQZ Radio). On September 16th at approximately 2 pm, a Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road for speeding (doing 83 mph in a 65 mph zone).
wrganews.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Fatal Wreck in Cherokee County
According to a report from WEIS Radio, Cherokee County Coroner, Paul McDonald, reported that a driver of an 18-wheeler with a tanker trailer was fatally injured when it overturned in an accident that took place on County Road 1 near County Road 3 last Friday morning. McDonald pronounced 47-year-old Christopher...
wrganews.com
Floyd Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Shannon
Floyd County Police are investigating a domestic violence incident that occurred last Friday morning at a location in rural Shannon that left one man dead and another man being treated at a local hospital. Patrol officers were dispatched at around 6:30 a.m. following calls to 911 about gunshots at a...
Comments / 0