Second Freedom Fest is a three-day event Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – In a one-day event staged hastily when the Shrimp Festival was canceled in 2021 is coming back as a weekend-long celebration of Freedom at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The City of Orange Beach invites the public to stop by the free...
Gulf Shores looking to improve West Sixth Street beach access
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – At its Sept. 19 work session, Gulf Shores will discuss awarding a bid for work on West Sixth Street to McElhenney Construction in an amount of $416,667 to improve parking lots this year and boardwalk repairs and improvements in 2023. Among the...
New barber shop has got your beard
Flagship Healthcare Properties paid $4.3 million for a 10,000-square-foot Class A medical office at 2505 Old Shell Road in Mobile, according to Vallas Realty, who represented the sellers, Old Shell Medical LLC. The two-story building was built in 2020 and is fully leased to USA Health Midtown. Dirty Rebel Barbershop...
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
WKRG
Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
Orange Beach Continuing Excellence Fall Sessions are underway
Ready to learn new things, the Orange Beach Continuing Excellence program may be for you... Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - As the old saying goes, "you're never too old to learn new things" is what the City of Orange Beach's Continuing Excellence program is all about. Want to learn a new language or how to tap dance? The Continuing Excellence program has something for you. Below are the details for this year's classes.
Auburn board approves Gulf research facility in Orange Beach
Building will be on city property near current dog park location. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A plan long in the making gets the OK from the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees meaning a new Gulf research center is coming to Orange Beach on property near the new Coastal Resources building.
utv44.com
Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
Expect Excellence Theater sets auditions for "The Little Mermaid"
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is offering local performers a chance to experience the underwater magic of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”. Expect Excellence Community Theatre is holding auditions and dance calls on Sept. 23-24. Both the auditions and dance call will be at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center, located on the eastern side of the Orange Beach High School campus on Canal Road. Performance dates for the show are set for Feb. 2-5.
Drawings, plans released for new Daphne Animal Shelter
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new by the time 2024 gets here. A new animal shelter will replace the outdated, small current shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne, with a price tag of close to $4 million. “Let’s be real. If you go to our current shelter, […]
Second annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) –OWA’s entertainment district will be the site for the second annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1. Experience traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing, and entertainment. Plus, enjoy your fill of delicious food and beverage specials available at select Downtown OWA restaurants. Are you...
Gulf Shores to consider update of transportation plan Sept. 19
Top priority is the ALDOT bridge over the Intracoastal. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores continues to work on traffic solutions in the busy tourist town and is considering hiring transportation experts Skipper Consulting to update a plan the same company developed in 2020. The city council will talk about the plan at the Sept. 19 work session.
Abandoned sailboat in Bon Secour River causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
WPMI
Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
Hurricane Sally anniversary: Can you believe it’s been two years?
Hurricane Sally made its agonizingly-slow landfall on Alabama’s Gulf Coast two years ago today. Sally was the first hurricane to make a direct hit on Alabama since Category 3 Hurricane Ivan (on the same day -- Sept. 16) in 2004. ‘“Sally serves as a stark reminder of the significant...
1st responders pull person from vehicle, crash on I-65 near Sam’s Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A busy day for Mobile first responders. Crews responded to a crash on the I-65 Service Road near Sam’s Club just after noon on Sunday, Sept. 18. First responders from MFRD and the Mobile Police Department blocked the roadway to help. A car crashed into a ditch between the service road […]
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new supermarket location in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. Publix is opening a new grocery store in Mobile, Alabama, next week on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Mobile Mayor announces new appointments for city leadership team
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointments of four “key positions within the leadership team” for the City of Mobile in a Facebook post including director of animal services, director of community affairs, director of public services and director of the office of strategic initiatives. “These new appointments will each lead […]
