Gulf Shores, AL

AL.com

New barber shop has got your beard

Flagship Healthcare Properties paid $4.3 million for a 10,000-square-foot Class A medical office at 2505 Old Shell Road in Mobile, according to Vallas Realty, who represented the sellers, Old Shell Medical LLC. The two-story building was built in 2020 and is fully leased to USA Health Midtown. Dirty Rebel Barbershop...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
City
Orange Beach, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Gulf Shores, AL
WKRG

Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Continuing Excellence Fall Sessions are underway

Ready to learn new things, the Orange Beach Continuing Excellence program may be for you... Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - As the old saying goes, "you're never too old to learn new things" is what the City of Orange Beach's Continuing Excellence program is all about. Want to learn a new language or how to tap dance? The Continuing Excellence program has something for you. Below are the details for this year's classes.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Auburn board approves Gulf research facility in Orange Beach

Building will be on city property near current dog park location. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A plan long in the making gets the OK from the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees meaning a new Gulf research center is coming to Orange Beach on property near the new Coastal Resources building.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
DAPHNE, AL
OBA

Expect Excellence Theater sets auditions for "The Little Mermaid"

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is offering local performers a chance to experience the underwater magic of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”. Expect Excellence Community Theatre is holding auditions and dance calls on Sept. 23-24. Both the auditions and dance call will be at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center, located on the eastern side of the Orange Beach High School campus on Canal Road. Performance dates for the show are set for Feb. 2-5.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Drawings, plans released for new Daphne Animal Shelter

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new by the time 2024 gets here. A new animal shelter will replace the outdated, small current shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne, with a price tag of close to $4 million. “Let’s be real. If you go to our current shelter, […]
DAPHNE, AL
OBA

Second annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) –OWA’s entertainment district will be the site for the second annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1. Experience traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing, and entertainment. Plus, enjoy your fill of delicious food and beverage specials available at select Downtown OWA restaurants. Are you...
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores to consider update of transportation plan Sept. 19

Top priority is the ALDOT bridge over the Intracoastal. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores continues to work on traffic solutions in the busy tourist town and is considering hiring transportation experts Skipper Consulting to update a plan the same company developed in 2020. The city council will talk about the plan at the Sept. 19 work session.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WPMI

Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mayor announces new appointments for city leadership team

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointments of four “key positions within the leadership team” for the City of Mobile in a Facebook post including director of animal services, director of community affairs, director of public services and director of the office of strategic initiatives. “These new appointments will each lead […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
