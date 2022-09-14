Read full article on original website
Dutch Shutr
4d ago
I watched the replays of the kicker. He planted his left foot and the turf came up. You can clearly see his foot slide, then he rolled his ankle. Lucky for KC, the safety stepped up and took over the kicking.
Reply(4)
28
Nate Rowland
4d ago
lol...3 weeks is hardly enough time to really dig in and root itself when players are running and sliding on it! lol. it very well may have been somewhat rooted but not NEARLY enough for the type of activity as football!
Reply
14
Jo P.
4d ago
It is unlikely they will play the Chargers on Sunday... I would agree because it is scheduled for Thursday...
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
2 Positive takeaways from the Charger's week 2 loss to the ChiefsEugene AdamsKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News
Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed
Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
thecomeback.com
Coach Josh Heupel kicks two players off of Tennessee football team
News broke on Friday that coach Josh Heupel has kicked two Tennessee Volunteers football players off of the team. Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that linebacker William Mohan and offensive lineman Savion Herring have both been dismissed from the Volunteers. Both were recently arrested on domestic assault charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
Yardbarker
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
FOX Sports
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Marcus Freeman quote
On Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got their first win of 2022 and Marcus Freeman earned his very first win as head coach in four tries. While he might be in a celebratory mood about it, plenty of Irish fans and college football folks aren’t holding their breath about much more success this season.
Deadspin
Pujols hits No. 698, and the lies Cardinals fans tell themselves
No, the lie I’m referring to is not the one Max Kellerman spouted to win a fake debate on ESPN. I’m talking about the one St. Louis supporters wholeheartedly believe: If Pujols doesn’t leave the shadow of the Arch, the second half of his career plays out better.
thecomeback.com
Troy Aikman: UCLA crowds an ’embarrassment’
While they were given an upset scare, the UCLA Bruins prevailed 32-31 over South Alabama with a last-second field goal from Nicholas Barr-Mira. Not many people saw the dramatic win in person, though. That irked one of the greatest players in UCLA history, Troy Aikman. During the game, Sports Illustrated’s...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Herm Edwards announcement
Arizona State announced late Sunday afternoon that head coach Herm Edwards will “relinquish his role” as the football coach of the Sun Devils by mutual consent. According to Chris Karpman at 247 Sports, The team’s other coaches were told in a meeting that Edwards would no longer be coaching the team. Players were told later that the school decided to part ways with Edwards.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Bryan Harsin’s status
Going into their game against Penn State, a lot of people thought this may be the coming out party for Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Tigers. That thought ended quickly when the Nittany Lions started strong and didn’t let up on the Tigers, eventually winning 41-12. It was Auburn’s worst...
thecomeback.com
Matt Ryan Hall of Fame ball unfortunately numbered
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan had a decent day at the office last weekend on the road against the Houston Texans. The quarterback threw for 352 yards with one touchdown and an interception. In the game that was ultimately a tie, Ryan became only the eighth quarterback in NFL history...
Patrick Mahomes takes funny shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win
Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
Comments / 34