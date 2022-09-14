ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 34

Dutch Shutr
4d ago

I watched the replays of the kicker. He planted his left foot and the turf came up. You can clearly see his foot slide, then he rolled his ankle. Lucky for KC, the safety stepped up and took over the kicking.

Reply(4)
28
Nate Rowland
4d ago

lol...3 weeks is hardly enough time to really dig in and root itself when players are running and sliding on it! lol. it very well may have been somewhat rooted but not NEARLY enough for the type of activity as football!

Reply
14
Jo P.
4d ago

It is unlikely they will play the Chargers on Sunday... I would agree because it is scheduled for Thursday...

Reply
11
 

The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Coach Josh Heupel kicks two players off of Tennessee football team

News broke on Friday that coach Josh Heupel has kicked two Tennessee Volunteers football players off of the team. Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that linebacker William Mohan and offensive lineman Savion Herring have both been dismissed from the Volunteers. Both were recently arrested on domestic assault charges.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Marcus Freeman quote

On Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got their first win of 2022 and Marcus Freeman earned his very first win as head coach in four tries. While he might be in a celebratory mood about it, plenty of Irish fans and college football folks aren’t holding their breath about much more success this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Troy Aikman: UCLA crowds an ’embarrassment’

While they were given an upset scare, the UCLA Bruins prevailed 32-31 over South Alabama with a last-second field goal from Nicholas Barr-Mira. Not many people saw the dramatic win in person, though. That irked one of the greatest players in UCLA history, Troy Aikman. During the game, Sports Illustrated’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Herm Edwards announcement

Arizona State announced late Sunday afternoon that head coach Herm Edwards will “relinquish his role” as the football coach of the Sun Devils by mutual consent. According to Chris Karpman at 247 Sports, The team’s other coaches were told in a meeting that Edwards would no longer be coaching the team. Players were told later that the school decided to part ways with Edwards.
TEMPE, AZ
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Bryan Harsin’s status

Going into their game against Penn State, a lot of people thought this may be the coming out party for Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Tigers. That thought ended quickly when the Nittany Lions started strong and didn’t let up on the Tigers, eventually winning 41-12. It was Auburn’s worst...
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

Matt Ryan Hall of Fame ball unfortunately numbered

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan had a decent day at the office last weekend on the road against the Houston Texans. The quarterback threw for 352 yards with one touchdown and an interception. In the game that was ultimately a tie, Ryan became only the eighth quarterback in NFL history...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

