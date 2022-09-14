Read full article on original website
Related
Biden, again, says U.S. would help Taiwan if China attacks
In an interview with the CBS news show 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, President Biden says White House policy remains unchanged.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian military says Russian attacks repelled in Kharkiv and Kherson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows there will be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia
Trump is fuming over the attention DeSantis is getting for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard: Rolling Stone
Two sources close to Trump told Rolling Stone he has been irritated and complaining about the praise DeSantis got for the political stunt.
Border Wall Construction Is Starting Up Again Next Month
The border wall championed by President Donald Trump will resume construction next month—and is set to stay. According to The Intercept, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the project was back in development, with the agency revealing last week “the wall will remain a permanent fixture of the Southwest for generations to come.” Despite construction being paused shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, contractors will return to the Sonoran desert in Arizona to resume work on the wall, senior officials said in a public webinar, according to The Intercept. The new plans unveiled by the CBP last week show...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue andcomments sure to anger Beijing.
Comments / 0